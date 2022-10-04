 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fresh art awaits this First Friday

Art lovers have plenty of stops again for First Friday downtown. 

Charlotte White's work will be highlighted at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center through October. 

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases