Fresh art awaits this First Friday

Art lovers have plenty of stops again for First Friday downtown.
Charlotte White's work will be highlighted at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center through October.
The longtime educator taught locally for 20 years and for the Kern High School District and 10 years at Valley Oaks Charter High School as well as schools at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota; in Caracas, Venezuela; in Kansas City, Kan. She has more recently held classes with the Levin Institute at Bakersfield College and the BAA Art Center.
An award-winning artist, White recently created a series of expressive drawings of Kern County agriculture and iconic buildings of Bakersfield, some created on the front pages of The Bakersfield Californian and others are on gray flannel Canson paper.
White said she paints what catches her attention in a variety of media, and the work refuses to fall into mundane patterns and rigid categories.
Her plein air painting style is influenced by Paul Buxman from the Dinuba/Hanford area, Edward Hopper and William Wendt, according to the BAA newsletter.
The current show features pieces depicting farm work as well as local landmarks such as the Fox Theater and Andre's Drive-In.
A reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the center, 1607 19th St.
There will also be a virtual show on the Bakersfield Art Association's website (bakersfieldartassociation.org), Facebook (facebook.com/BAAartists) and Instagram (@bakersfieldartassociation) pages.
The BAA is also hosting a show featuring the work of Xavier (Javi) Gonzalez Elizondo at Dagny's Coffee Co., one of its satellite locations.
Elizondo said he has become consumed by painting in the last six months and feels "addicted" to the act of creating.
"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and the joy is in the hand of the artist," he said in the BAA newsletter. "Joy is my goal with my art."
Although one year sober, the artist said the act of painting "closely resembles a drunken stupor."
Along with painting, Elizondo is passionate about the performing arts and can be seen starting next week in "Shakespeare in Love" at Ovation Theatre.
Elizondo's work is on display at the coffee shop, 1600 20th St.
Those unable to attend last week's opening of the fall exhibitions at the Bakersfield Museum of Art will be able to see the works for free this First Friday.
Along with the new displays, visitors can enjoy the ongoing exhibitions "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat," featuring the whimsical work of the Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist, and "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA's Permanent Collection," highlighting the figure in works in a variety of media.
White Wolf Wellness Foundation will also hold its last First Friday yoga class and sound bath of the season (it will resume in April).
Starting at 6 p.m., the family-friendly event is free but donations are welcomed. Bring your own yoga gear or connect directly with nature.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1930 R St. Admission is free.