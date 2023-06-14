Everything Vincent van Gogh achieved was against the odds. He lacked aptitude. He couldn't draw. His early paintings were like slurries of mud sprinkled with old potato peel. They were touching testaments to the pathos of earnestness unredeemed by talent.

Van Gogh wanted God to make use of him, but his soul felt turbulent and adrift. He was desperate to be of service. But he was confused about his calling, which might have been pastoral, might have been literary, might have been (don't laugh) as a husband, a father.

