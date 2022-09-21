'Follies' of youth play out at Stars

Sometimes life imitates art and that's certainly the case with "Follies," opening this weekend at Stars Theatre Restaurant.
A classic Broadway show about performers reuniting at their old theater brings together an impressive cast of local talent of all ages.
"There are not that many opportunities to see so many veteran performers have their moment (in one show)," said Terri Cline, who plays Stella, one of the former showgirls coming back to the soon-to-be-demolished Weismann Theatre in the Sondheim musical.
Jokingly noting that as you get older that "there are fewer and fewer parts," Cline said she was drawn to this show based on the caliber of local talent being featured.
She said, "It was the opportunity to work with a lot of people who I have known for over 30 years."
Along with Stella, theatrical impresario Dimitri Weissman (Mark Prow) brings together other former "Follies" performers including Sally (Bethany Rowlee), accompanied by her husband Buddy (Ken Burdick), a salesman; and Phyllis (Jennifer Prow) who arrives with her politician husband, Ben (Bob Anderson).
Those four share a tangled romantic history, which plays out on stage courtesy of their younger versions (Nichole Heasley as Sally, Michael Ellsworth as Buddy, Amelia Mejia Gonzales as Phyllis and Dylan Struck as Ben).
Other characters also have a counterpart including film star Carlotta (Tamara White and Kristen Sanders), coquette Solange (Leslie Lane and Callie Stein-Wayne) and Dee Dee (Gail Schweikart and April Camacho).
Director Bruce Saathoff said this casting creates a dynamic show that exists in both the present and their troupe's glorious past (aided by stunning showgirl costumes by designer Roger Upton).
"The younger actors live out the more mature actors' memories on stage, so it isn't really possible for the same actor to play both," he wrote in an email. "We talked a lot about sharing mannerisms and have staged the show so that the connection between the characters is clear."
Cline said was excited to play Stella, a sassy former showgirl with "a bit of a potty mouth," in part because of her tap number in the show ("Who's That Woman?").
"I am a tapper so I love that," she said.
She also had a hand in training one of the two actresses playing her younger self: her daughter, Addison.
"It’s kind of fun that my daughter plays the younger version of me. I was her tap teacher until about two years ago. When we hit the teens, it was time to go our separate ways. She's very sweet but it was time."
The younger Cline will take on the role the last two weekends after wrapping her run in Ovation Theatre's "Tuck Everlasting" while Lauren Kaff will open before she departs for another show.
"They're both so talented, it's crazy," Cline said of the teen Stellas. "They have these beautiful voices, are sweet as can be, and they can dance."
Saathoff is also proud of his cast, which he notes includes newcomers as well as some who date back to when Bakersfield Music Theatre (Stars' predecessor) started at Harvey Auditorium.
He wrote, "This cast spans decades of super talented people!"
The director said many of the actresses get great "star turns," including Sheryl Cleveland's "Broadway Baby," White's "I'm Still Here" and Prow's "Would I Leave You," which he deemed all amazing, as well as Rowlee's rendition of "Losing My Mind."
"It is so beautifully sung and acted, it gets me every time."
Cline said although the characters reflect on their life's regrets, audiences can take away a more positive message.
"Sometimes we reflect on that, if things had changed, what would have happened," she said. "But ultimately your life is what it is, and it makes you who you are now."
"I've been doing theater here in town since I was 14 and I'll be 50 next month. As you get older, you perform less and less. This show makes you realize all the opportunities you have had up until then. It made me feel very grateful for having the opportunities to perform and all the times I had before to perform."