Flash sale on laughs for Gaslight's 'Finest'

Small business is in big trouble this weekend at the Gaslight Melodrama with its production of "Oleander's Finest."
This show was last performed 14 years ago, according to artistic director and Gaslight co-owner Michael Prince.
"We're really going back into the vault, into the archives for this one. After the first revival of 'My Big Fat Oildale Wedding' in summer 2009, we were going to do another show and bought the script sight unseen.
"We didn't like it and we didn't want to follow the show with that so we brainstormed and workshopped really fast (for 'Finest'). It turned out to be a fun and successful show."
"Finest" centers on Edna (Jennifer Prince), Pearl (Ali Dougherty) and Opal (Tamara White), known as the "Golden Girls of the Bakersfield fashion world."
The trio owns Oleander's Finest, the last of the high-end clothing stores catering specifically to "little old ladies."
As trends change, the business struggles to stay afloat, compounded by the fact that the women haven't paid their property taxes and accrued a $50,000 debt.
Just as they fear they will have to close up shop, enter the Duttenheimer brothers — Floogle (Michael Kubik), Klaus (Nick Ono) and Rutger (Jake Chivington) — whom the businesswomen see as potential angel investors as well as love interests.
"If they don't find something they'll lose everything," Prince said of the women. "The guys show up and say, 'We'll take care of that for you.'"
By "taking care of" the men mean to woo, wed and leave for dead, making sure the women include them in their wills so they will inherit the shop."
In this case, the case finds it especially easy to cheer for the heroes since they "all love the Golden Girls."
Prince said his favorite scenes are with the retail ladies.
Anytime the three sisters get together, I love all their Golden Girls moments and we have a lot. It's a real irreverent show, very campy and over the top. Tami, Ali and my wife, Jen, are a powerhouse trio."
"Oleander's Finest" will be followed by the vaudeville revue "Don't You Love the '80s?" The revue, which followed the original run of "Finest" in 2009, was written by former musical director Warren Dobson.
"It's a huge '80s tribute revue — the music, the old pop culture references, the commercials.
"It's funny how it's a little bit more relevant now (for audiences). Then it was 'Oh, the '80s.' Now it's 'Ooh, the '80s.'"
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
