 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flash sale on laughs for Gaslight's 'Finest'

Small business is in big trouble this weekend at the Gaslight Melodrama with its production of "Oleander's Finest."

This show was last performed 14 years ago, according to artistic director and Gaslight co-owner Michael Prince.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections