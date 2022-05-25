Family matters in BCT's 'Brighton Beach Memoirs'

Family is one of those tried and true themes in the theater world. Regardless of the setting or circumstances, narratives about how we navigate the world with (or in spite of) those we call family resonate with a wide audience.
And so Bakersfield Community Theatre has a classic hitting the stage this weekend with Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs." Part of the playwright's Eugene trilogy, all involving a semi-autobiographical character, the coming-of-age tale promised laughs and heart in equal measure.
"Memoirs" was an easy pick for director Vickie Stricklind, who enjoys both period pieces and those that deal with "family life in a real way."
"This show appeals to me because it deals with the struggles of an extended family," she wrote in an email. "And these are issues I've dealt with in my own life."
Set in Brooklyn's Brighton Beach neighborhood during the Depression, these “Memoirs" focus on young Eugene (Kyle Malicderm) who dreams of either playing for the Yankees or becoming a successful writer. He lives with his brother, Stanley (Josh Carruthers), who feels obligated to help support his family, and parents Kate (Rebecca Worley) and Jack (Gary Enns), who have recently taken in Kate's sister, the newly widowed Blanche (Tamara Traynor), and her daughters, Nora (Lindsay Pearson) and Laurie (Brooke Hollibaugh and understudy Kyla Musselmem).
"Family is the primary theme," Stricklind wrote. "Blending two families together is never easy, especially when times are hard."
Struggling in the grip of adolescence, Eugene provides some comic relief.
Stricklind wrote, "I believe this is Simon at his best, using humor to deal with the subject of puberty, and Eugene’s questions."
In its honest and realistic telling, the show presents a family to whom audiences can easily relate.
"This could be any family, anywhere dealing with hard times and struggling to make ends meet," the director wrote. "This is my family, learning to grow and love through rough times."
The play also reminds us to slow down and find the beauty and humor amid the struggles of everyday life.
Stricklind also hopes audiences leave the show appreciating their lives.
"I know this is going to sound so cliche, but I think it's just so important for us to tell our family every day how much we love them and that a hug goes a long way. A good, strong, tight, heartfelt hug."