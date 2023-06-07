Incest, murder, eye-gouging — just another night at the theater, right? Stars Playhouse is bringing all the drama this weekend with its new show.
Written in the 17th century by John Ford, "'Tis Pity She's a Whore" is a show not often performed in community theaters due to its subject matter.
"I think the question of love vs. obsession is an interesting one," director Cody Ganger wrote in an email discussing the show's themes. "The subjugation of women. Violence. Revenge. Control. Did we mention incest already?"
That challenging material was part of the draw for Ganger, who selected the classic show as part of her studies in the theater directing program with the New International Performing Arts Institute.
"I specifically wanted something that I wouldn't otherwise get the chance to direct, and I wanted to tackle a huge challenge," she wrote. "'Tis Pity She's a Whore' met both of those criteria — it's a play that both intrigued me and scared me, and it felt like one of the most challenging scripts I'd ever read."
After studying it for 18 months in the program, she was ready to bring it to Stars Playhouse.
The play has been described as "a darker version of 'Romeo and Juliet,' most likely inspired by the Bard's tragedy, which was written just 30 years prior to "'Tis Pity."
It features two lovers who are forbidden to be together (brother and sister Giovanni and Annabella, played by Jesse Magdaleno and Justine Luevano), a nurse character (Putana, played by Ellie Sivesind), friar (Scott Deaton), a balcony, a suitor (Soranzo played by TJ Sandoval) who the father (Randy Messick) is pushing his daughter to marry "and more that I won't get into without spoilers!" Ganger added.
The director said Ford takes the story further by twisting each of these elements — "what if Romeo and Juliet really shouldn't be together?" — and adds multiple subplots that veer away from the theme including jilted lovers, characters who are presumed dead returning in disguise to take their revenge, and violent, manipulative servants.
"He builds on the world and makes it even more bonkers," Ganger wrote.
Incest may be a taboo subject, but theater and other media have made it a bit more common.
"Incest onstage is as old as theatre itself — 'Oedipus Rex' featured incest in ancient Greece. And now, we see it in shows like 'Game of Thrones.'
"I think somehow it's always been something that is so perplexing and horrifying, on some level we, as a culture, want to interrogate it a little. Plus, there is a lot more going on in the play than just the relationship between the siblings."
The director aims to move audiences with this classic tale of tragedy.
"I hope they leave empathizing with and caring about characters who do unforgivable things. I hope the play is thought-provoking and that audiences leave needing to talk about it."
