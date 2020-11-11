This year has given many of us time to reflect on our lives, so it may be a natural progression to watch someone do the same. In the case of this new Stars production, it's a work of staggering genius with "Einstein: A Stage Portrait."
Director Vickie Stricklind said she was impressed by the performance of her Albert Einstein.
"Kevin McDonald is, inarguably, one of the finest actors in Bakersfield," she wrote in an email. "He embodies the wild look, eccentric spirit and passion of Einstein with such ease that you forget you are watching an actor. My favorite moments are those in which Kevin allows us to see the vulnerability of Einstein through his pain over his son's mental decline, his second wife's death, and shares with us his worst nightmare."
Stricklind was drawn to the show based on her love of period pieces and history plays. The one-man format (with the voice of Rob Lang as a radio announcer) also made it easier to produce amid COVID restrictions.
Many know the German-born theoretical physicist for his famous equation E=mc^2 and for his role getting the U.S. into the atomic race but Stricklind said the show digs deeper.
"Einstein was considered a genius with eccentricities such as not cutting his hair, not wearing socks or wearing the same clothes for days. He was known for his wit and humor. He was the 'rock star' of his day. Yet, his personal life was filled not only with triumph, but pain and regret. Einstein was a pacifist at heart, and his greatest anguish and worst nightmare was being referred to as a monster; the creator of the bomb."
Like the "Stars on the Green" concert, this show was filmed in advance rather than produced as a livestream.
"This presented different challenges for all involved as we adapt to new ways of presenting plays," Stricklind wrote. "I have learned a great deal from (operations manager) Alex Neal and (videographer/editor) Chris Heasley throughout this process."
McDonald quickly took to the format, having memorized his lines for the 90-minute show before he ever hit the rehearsal stage, Stricklind said.
Both she and her actor hope that they will be able to present the show in person once restrictions lift on performance venues.
"Einstein: A Stage Portrait" is available to stream now through Dec. 6. Tickets are $20, available at bmtstars.com/tickets.