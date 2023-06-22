The summer exhibitions have been on display for almost a month at the Bakersfield Museum of Art. Now the curatorial staff will go a bit deeper with a tour this weekend.
Saturday's curatorial tour will focus on "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California."
Named the "the hottest American painter in Paris" in a 1956 Time Magazine article, Francis transitioned from a stint as a pilot to painting after being diagnosed with spinal tuberculosis, stemming from an Army Air Corps incident.
In the 1950s, he worked in Paris, the south of France, Tokyo, Mexico City, Bern, and New York.
From the 1960s through his death in 1994, the abstract expressionist made a home base in California where he opened a collection of homes and studios.
He was known for inviting young artists, recent graduates and artists from other workshops to his studios for creativity as well as conversation. They explored "the beauty of space and the power of containment" in painting, he said.
Taken with the light in California, he installed skylights, large windows and daylight lamps in his studios.
The collection on display at the museum features 75 objects including 11 self-portraits, paintings, etching sand lithographs from Francis and archival photographs of the artist in his studio.
Works from 29 other artists who were influenced or encouraged by him are also on display. Exhibiting artists include Bryan Ida, Ed Ruscha, Mitchell Johnson, Nancy Mozur, Daniel Cytron, Jaime Robles, Lucius Hudson, Edith Baumann and John Haines.
The tour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the museum, 1930 R St.
There is no separate cost for the tour, which is included in general admission ($10, $5 for students and seniors 62 and older, free for members and children 5 and younger).
