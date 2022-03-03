Enlightening evening with 'Emelie'

Those who love theater — whether making it or simply enjoying it — can agree that sometimes a story finds you. One so riveting that you know it will play a role in the future. That was the case for director Cristina Goyeneche, who is bringing "Emilie: La Marquise Du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight" to the Stars Playhouse.
Goyeneche said she discovered the play in 2019, one year out of grad school and wondering what she was "supposed to do with her life.
"I was confused, lost, and, honestly, terrified," she wrote in an email. "I read this piece and immediately felt connected and comforted by it. It has everything that I love about the theatre: a heart-wrenching story, humor, truth, honesty, and vulnerability."
Plans for a staged reading were squashed by the pandemic but the opportunity came back around when John Spitzer, the playhouse's artistic director, reached out to her about directing at the northwest theater.
The tale about this real-life Enlightenment-era French mathematician, physicist and author also spoke to actress Ellie Sivesind.
"She's such a fascinating woman in history, and as someone who studied physics and mathematics a bit, I couldn't believe I hadn't heard of her," she wrote in an email. "And the play is written in a very compelling way. From the first line, I thought, 'This is so cool. I want to bring these words to life.'"
In the play — which also stars TJ Sandoval, Kara Coughenour, Dusty Steele, Nolan Blake Long and Cheyenne Reyes — Emilie finds herself alive again with the opportunity to re-evaluate key moments in her life.
Goyeneche describes the show as "a fast, funny, and compelling story about a woman trying to figure out what mattered when she was alive."
"It's about a woman keeping tally of all her loving and all her knowing in order to come up with an answer. There's a lot of humor, there's a lot of drama, and definitely a lot of heart."
Sivesind said it is "a heartbreaking look at what it feels like to be desperate for an answer to the meaning of life" that, like life, is also "full of comedy, romance and a multitude of dynamics between people."
"This is a play for people who reflect on their own mortality and what this life thing is all about," she wrote. "As Emilie says, 'What matters? What lasts?'"
The director said she hopes audiences take away the message to do the most with the moments that they get to experience.
"Be with those that you love," Goyeneche wrote. Do what you love. Keep asking questions. And know that through all the ups and downs, you simply being here to experience all that is enough. You are enough."
Along with diving into calculus, physics and existential crises, the show is also a lot of fun, Sivesind promised.
"There is plenty of comic relief, and I hope audiences will walk away feeling both entertained and enlightened."