Enjoy the ol' 'Razzle' dazzle at Stars Playhouse

Mistaken identities and other shenanigans await in "On the Razzle," opening this weekend at Stars Playhouse.

There's a lot of controversy surrounding the current Broadway run of "Hello, Dolly!" but before that matchmaker took center stage, the focus was on two grocery assistants up to no good.

"On the Razzle," which opens this weekend at Stars Playhouse, is based on the same source material that eventually yielded the Broadway hit: the 1842 Viennese play "Einen Jux will er sich machen" (He Will Go on a Spree or He'll Have Himself a Good Time) by Johann Nestroy.

