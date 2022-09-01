Enjoy the ol' 'Razzle' dazzle at Stars Playhouse

There's a lot of controversy surrounding the current Broadway run of "Hello, Dolly!" but before that matchmaker took center stage, the focus was on two grocery assistants up to no good.
"On the Razzle," which opens this weekend at Stars Playhouse, is based on the same source material that eventually yielded the Broadway hit: the 1842 Viennese play "Einen Jux will er sich machen" (He Will Go on a Spree or He'll Have Himself a Good Time) by Johann Nestroy.
The better-known adaptations came from Thornton Wilder, who wrote two versions including 1955's "The Matchmaker," which was adapted into the beloved Jerry Herman musical.
Tom Stoppard's play, with a name taken from the English phrase about the actions of a notable person fueled by — or about to be fueled by — copious amounts of alcohol, is more faithful to its source material. (That means it's "Goodbye, Dolly!" with no matchmaker in sight.)
John Spitzer, who directed the show with Hank Webb, said he's a big fan of Stoppard's work and has always wanted to direct one of his shows.
"This play in particular attracted me because it's just so fun and smart, literally every single line is a joke in some way," he wrote in an email.
The show, about two naughty grocery assistants who escape to Vienna on a spree while their master goes on a binge with a new mistress, embraces all the elements of a farce: mistaken identities, miscommunication, confusion, physical humor, sexual innuendos and increasingly ridiculous situations.
"It's also Stoppard, so it's wickedly clever, there is a ton of wordplay and witticisms throughout," Spitzer wrote.
Spitzer also acts in the show alongside Karl Wade, Alexander Singh, Darriel Herron, Angela Poncetta, Kamala Boeck and more.
Expect a lot of laughs for this show, which runs for the next three weekends.
As Spitzer said, "We're a group of American actors using British accents doing a play set in Austria, currently drowning in Scottish fashion, featuring a Chinese screen, an Italian waiter, and a French maid. Definitely a fun romp!"
