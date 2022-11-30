Enjoy the gift of art this First Friday

December is a busy time when holiday shopping and social commitments dominate schedules. Take a break before the real hustle and bustle begins by enjoying some art and other entertainment this First Friday in downtown Bakersfield.
One never knows where an artist might find inspiration. That's certainly the case for Charlotte White who discovered a new canvas — newspaper — out of necessity.
While attending a jazz concert at the Hollywood Bowl about 25 years ago, she realized that although she had remembered to carry her gourmet picnic lunch and assorted art supplies to her seat, she had left her drawing pad in the car.
Rather than cover the vast distance from her "nosebleed section" to the parking lot to retrieve it, she discovered a Los Angeles Times newspaper stand on-site and purchased a stack of papers. Then White spent the afternoon sketching the audience, which she said she could see much better than the performers on stage.
Although her repertoire has also expanded to draw and paint on shopping bags, maps, game boards and clothing, she still returns to newsprint. A previous show, titled "Black, White and Read all Over," featured some of those pieces.
The display she has up at Dagny's Coffee Co. (1600 20th St.) for December features pastel works on the backdrops of The Bakersfield Californian, The Shafter Press and Estero Bay News.
Students of Julie Fleming’s mixed-media class are the featured artists at the Bakersfield Art Association's Art Center this month.
Drawing from the time she was able to hold a pencil, Fleming both developed her own work, inspired by artists ranging from Miro to John Singer Sargent, and was compelled to teach others.
She started teaching art at the elementary-school level, helping the children to really see the world around them.
Fleming said she enjoys the challenge of working with adults as artists and finds it rewarding.
Those displaying work include Toni Lott, Stacy Wingate, Sharon Brakebill and Terri Alvarez.
Lott, whose acrylic painting "A Relaxing Afternoon" of a cat in a chair will be on display, said she liked Fleming's teaching style.
"I enjoyed Julie's class because she's able to teach him many mediums," she said in the BAA newsletter. "She allows you to work at your own speed and guides you if you ask for it."
Alvarez, who will display her painting "A Day At The Beach," said she has learned a lot about perspective and color, both of which have been challenging for her.
"Julie Fleming, our art instructor, has made art so enjoyable and helps me challenge myself with gratifying results," she said in the newsletter.
Wingate, a watercolor artist who will present her "Fall Foliage in the Land of Lincoln," said there are many reasons she enjoys the Monday afternoon class.
"I love seeing different mediums being used," she wrote. "I love the laughter and encouragement. Julie’s an amazing teacher, I have learned so much. It is my favorite day of the week.”
(Fleming's mixed-media class is held from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, open to teen and adult beginning and intermediate painters. Class size is limited to eight seats, so early registration is encouraged by emailing artbyjulie@bak.rr.com or calling 661-345-3074.)
A reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the center, 1607 19th St.
There will also be a virtual show on the Bakersfield Art Association's website (bakersfieldartassociation.org), Facebook (facebook.com/BAAartists) and Instagram (@bakersfieldartassociation) pages.
The art center is also continuing its program with Kern County high schools, displaying work from art classes.
This month, the display consists of student pieces from the classes of Bakersfield High instructors Lisa Rudnick, Vicki Smart, Michelle Bravkett and Yvonne Cavanagh and South High teachers Angie Bennett and Armando Rubio.
Young artists who will display work include BHS students Jimena Arriaga Aceves, Madeline Wells, Nick Hinkle and Mais Pankey; and South High students Aaliyah Mejia, Camille Castillo, Angel Martinez, Jaretzy Munoz Padilla, Angel Palomares, Nevaeh Rodriguez and Desiree Andrade.
The reception will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the art center.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art (1931 R St.) continues its exciting all-female exhibition "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones Are Made."
The unique collection features works from nine Los Angeles-based female artists rendered in textiles, oil paints, cast bronze, porcelain and other materials.
Also on display are "Celebrating BMoA’s Summer Art Camp," highlighting the work of students ages 2 to 17 who took part in the summer program, and "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat," featuring the whimsical work of the Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist.
This will be the last chance to see "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA's Permanent Collection," which highlights the figure in works in a variety of media.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Moderngigi Gallery (900 18th St.) will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. with work for sale from local artists and vendors.
New sandwich shop Radio Sandwich (1229 19th St.) returns with its second late-night outing, feeding revelers from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Good news for those visiting The Mint down the block.)
The business will offer its current menu along with a new late-night addition, the Git Down Patty, a patty melt made with Rankin Ranch beef, served on house-made sourdough with Fortitude Farm green tomato ketchup, grilled onions and melted American cheese.
Singer-songwriter Jon Ranger will perform at BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.) starting at 8 p.m. Cover is $10 for the 21-and-over show.