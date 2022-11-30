 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Enjoy the gift of art this First Friday

December is a busy time when holiday shopping and social commitments dominate schedules. Take a break before the real hustle and bustle begins by enjoying some art and other entertainment this First Friday in downtown Bakersfield.

One never knows where an artist might find inspiration. That's certainly the case for Charlotte White who discovered a new canvas — newspaper — out of necessity.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget