Take your favorite princesses to a magical event they'll never forget courtesy of Stars Theatre Restaurant.
The Princess Breakfast is back for a two-day run at the downtown venue, bringing some of your favorite Disney characters to the stage for a morning of music, fun and breakfast foods.
Set to attend this year are Moana, Ariel, Rapunzel, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Elsa, Jasmine, Aladdin, the Evil Queen, Fairy Godmother and many more.
These special guests will not only perform but will make their way into the audience for meet and greet experiences.
Prior to the performances, guests can enjoy a breakfast buffet with items including eggs, bacon, biscuits and gravy, fruit and other surprises.
