Enjoy 'Long Christmas Dinner' with family at Stars Playhouse

If you thought your family’s holiday dinner was endless, prepare for Thornton Wilder's version. This weekend, Stars Playhouse will present the playwright's "The Long Christmas Dinner" as well as two of his other shorter pieces.
Director John Spitzer, who also serves as artistic director for the Rosedale playhouse, said this "Dinner" has been high on his must-direct list.
"'The Long Christmas Dinner' has been one of my absolute favorite one act plays ever since I first stumbled on it," he wrote in an email. "I've wanted to do it for years.
"It's a perfect play — it's about life and death, there's comedy and tragedy, and every single word in the script is extremely poetic."
The play focuses on the Bayard family's holiday dinner over the years as the family changes, including Mother Bayard (Jane Decker); son Roderick (Karl Wade); his wife, Lucia (Cristina Goyeneche), and children Charles (Xavier Elizondo) and Genevieve (Madison Shuck); Cousin Brandon (Alexander Singh) and Cousin Ermengarde (Kamala Boeck); and later Charles' family, wife Leonora (Cheyenne Reyes) and children Lucia (Blanka Trujillo), Samuel (Ivan Mendoza) and Roderick (Bailey Decker).
Spitzer said this is a fine show for the holidays with a focus on family, its warm tone and suitability for most ages.
"There's no explicit language in any of the pieces and they're not political in any way so they're really quite accessible."
Along with the one-act play, the actors will also perform two of Wilder's other works, "Queens of France" and "Drunken Sisters." The former stars Jordan Fulmer as the charlatan lawyer M’su Cahusac who deceives three women — played by Emma Scott, Leslie Lane and Blanka Trujillo — into believing each is the descendant and rightful heir to the long-lost Dauphin, who fled Paris for New Orleans during the French Revolution. The latter is a "satyr play" in which the Greek god Apollo (Fulmer) ventures disguised into the land of the three sisters of Fate — Trujillo, Cheyenne Reyes and Madison Shuck — and through gluttony tricks them into releasing their their death hold on King Admetus.
"Each piece is so different from the last," Spitzer wrote of the show. "The night gets progressively more surreal and supernatural, so I think that's quite fun."
Along with general admission tickets, guests can opt for a VIP table for two or three people with a charcuterie plate.
"We wanted the show to appeal to all the senses so we have three small bites of food, one to represent each piece," he wrote. "There's also a live musician to make the experience fully immersive."