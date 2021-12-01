Enjoy la vie 'Boheme' with CSUB's 'Evening of Opera Scenes'

Prepare for a night at the opera by way of Cal State Bakersfield with "An Evening of Opera Scenes" on Thursday.
The CSUB Opera Theatre will offer a program with excerpts of well-known works featuring pairs of performers.
Dr. Soo-Yeon Park, the coordinator of piano studies and chamber music at CSUB, said she selected duo scenes for this production since conditions were still uncertain for live performances at the beginning of the semester.
"Last year, we recorded our performances and shared them online," she wrote in an email. "We are so excited to have an audience this year and hope they enjoy the vibrant sound of the live performance as much as we do."
With musical direction by Park and stage direction by Mandy Rees and Peggy Sears, this production is fully staged and costumed.
Courtney Sangis will play Susanna and Devin McGee plays Figaro in Mozart’s "The Marriage of Figaro." Natalie Rogge will be Adelaide and Alejandra Aguirre is Sarah in Frank Loesser's "Guys & Dolls." The excerpt from Puccini's "La Bohème" will star Josh Forquera as Rodolfo and Katie Knudson as Mimi. And Katherine Kiouses and Hunter Selbach will spar as, respectively, Romeo and Tebaldo in Bellini's "The Capulets and the Montagues."
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Dore Theatre, 9001 Stockdale Highway.
Admission is free but attendees must RSVP at csub.edu/music to gain entry.
Masks will be required inside the theater and guests must also complete an online COVID-19 screening on the day of the event and present it at the entry.
Free parking is available in Lots B and C.