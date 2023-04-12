 Skip to main content
Enjoy an afternoon of art with Rotem Reshef

When artists love Kern County, the commitment is strong. Rotem Reshef, whose exhibition "Vista" is currently on display at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, returns to town Saturday for an afternoon of art that will also feature the debut of additional work at RAM, the new gallery in Old Town Kern.

The museum and gallery have teamed to provide local art lovers an opportunity to view all the work that Reshef created during her time in Bakersfield last summer including the new exhibition "The Bright Side."

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

