Enjoy a world of 'Color' at Bird Dog Arts

Bring some color into your life with the new show opening at Bird Dog Arts.
"Conversations of Color" from A Todd Jones features a vibrant series of paintings that reflect the artist's love of color.
In his artist's bio, Jones writes that for him art has always been about color, design and relationships.
In his work, he expresses "colors have personalities, and that those personalities interact in specific and interesting ways — just like people."
He writes, "Creating art is an act of discovery. What affinity, contrast and interactions will each color have with the others?"
As a communication professor at Bakersfield College, Jones also explores the relationships in everyday life.
The opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bird Dog Arts at the outlets, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Suite 440 (near the Tesla chargers).
Visit atoddjonesart.com to learn more about his work.
