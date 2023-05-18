 Skip to main content
Enjoy a world of 'Color' at Bird Dog Arts

Enjoy a colorful evening for the opening of a Todd Jones’ exhibit “Conversations of Color” on Saturday at Bird Dog Arts at the Outlets at Tejon.

Bring some color into your life with the new show opening at Bird Dog Arts.

"Conversations of Color" from A Todd Jones features a vibrant series of paintings that reflect the artist's love of color.

