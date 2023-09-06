For its production of "Puffs," The Empty Space is going back to school. For the comedic tale of a wizarding school that may be very similar to one you’ve read about, the theater took its production to Highland High School.
About halfway through rehearsals for "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," the cast and crew learned that required renovations at the theater's new Woodmere Drive location would require relocating the show for its four-week run.
Luckily, the theater's marketing director and show lead, Justin Thompson — who plays Wayne, the nerdy orphan whose invitation to the wizarding school kicks everything off — is also a theater instructor at Highland and he was able to get the administration on board.
"They were very supportive and excited to see the production mounted at Highland," director Jeremiah Heitman wrote in an email.
After moving the set and lights and adjusting some blocking, the "Puffs" team was on track.
"The whole cast and crew came together to make sure everything got done and have adapted so quickly and wonderfully to all of the changes."
If the off-Broadway parody of the wizarding world of Harry Potter seems familiar to local audiences, that's not deja vu. The Empty Space put on a "Puffs" production last March.
The theater is not in the habit of repeating shows so soon but Heitman said audience demand inspired "Puffs" redux.
"We had sold-out houses for the run of the show last year and we had many people that weren’t able to see the play last year mention that they wished they had the opportunity to experience the production," he wrote. "We also had numerous repeat audience members last year that wanted to see the show again."
Heitman, who directed and acted in last year's production, said he fell in love with the show and its characters upon reading it.
"It's a play full of zany and humorous moments, but it also has many poignant and touching moments that tug at the heartstrings as well."
Wayne (Thompson), along with pals Oliver (Connor Deming), a math savant, and Megan (Marina Gradowitz), the daughter of a Death Buddy, followers of He Whose Name They Don't Like to Say, are at the center of the show.
The three students are Puffs, members of one of the school's four houses, along with the Braves, the Smarts and the Snakes.
Based on the show's popularity, about a third of the 2022 cast returned for this production. Along with Thompson, actors reprising their roles include Angela Poncetta as the Narrator, and Tessa Ogles and Jesus Fidel as "various teachers and funny ensemble parts," Heitman said.
Some of the actors switched roles: Deming was Cedric in the last show and Nick Ono who appeared as J Finch last year plays lead Puff Cedric this time around.
Heitman said he would like audiences to walk away with "laughter, joy and a little love."
"I am so profoundly proud of this cast and crew and their talent and dedication. They do such a wonderful job at bringing the world of this play to life. I hope everyone comes out for a fun and entertaining evening of theatre and gets to experience their hard work firsthand."
Accompanying the show is Diagonal Alley, an outdoor bazaar with magical- and fall-themed crafts.
Kristina Saldaña, the theater's financial director, wrote of the event, "The items we have are perfectly themed for fall, Halloween, and of course the show! There is plenty of jewelry, hair accessories, tea sets, purses, vintage items, tarot cards, stickers, gems and stones, wizard wands, feather pens, spooky themed candy and treats, and special handmade mandrake stuffies that guests can 'adopt' from the show.
Saldaña, along with Heitman, Fidel and fellow "Puffs" actor Claire Rock created and curated all the items in the bazaar.
The cast made the mandrakes, which can be adopted for $25 each.
Items range anywhere from $1 (stickers and pens) to $20 (vintage purses and brooches), with many between $5 to $10.
The bazaar will be open before the show from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and during intermission. All proceeds go directly to the theater.
In addition to sodas, water, candy and cookies, special concession items will include I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butterbeer (cream soda, whipped cream and butterscotch) and, on Saturdays, pumpkin pasties and banoffee bread.
