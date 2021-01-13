Community theater has looked very different over the last year. With virtually all shows since March moving online, it's been a challenge for local creatives.
That's all the more reason to find ways to celebrate, so The Empty Space is soldiering on with its annual awards, moving them online and dubbing them the Schempties.
The name, much like COVID, is meant to be overcome but this year's fete will irreverently celebrate all the hard work, dedication and creativity exhibited by performers and crews from the Oak Street theater.
Festivities include performances, of course, with songs featured from shows from the original schedule that had to be postponed.
Kelsey Morrow will perform "I Don’t Need a Roof" from "Big Fish," Nick Ono will go "The Full Monty" singing "You Walk with Me" from that musical and Taylor Lozano brings "Love to Me" to life from "The Light in the Piazza."
There will be a raffle with an opportunity for each $1 donated to win one of an assortment of prizes including a Starbucks gift basket with coffee and gift card; movie night basket with snacks, card games and Amazon gift card; Killer Kern basket with a portable turntable and merchandise from the local record label; Brighton jewelry (valued over $100); and Empty Space basket with a tie-dyed shirt, handmade themed tumbler, holographic TES sticker and TES art print.
Drawings will be held during the broadcast.
Attendees to the free event are encouraged to dress up, decorate their space and load up on good snacks.
To help with that last task, the theater partnered with local businesses for some treats.
Locale Farm to Table is offering charcuterie boards, for either one to two people ($35) or three to four ($50). Boards can be ordered through the restaurant's website at localefarmtotable.square.site or by calling 322-9090. Orders must be in by 2 p.m. Thursday with pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday.
Be sure to mention The Empty Space in the online notes or tell the person when ordering by phone. A portion of proceeds from sales will benefit the theater.
Tiki-Ko is also teaming up with the theater, offering the Empty Space Slinger, a classic tiki drink made in the spirit of the classic rum barrel.
The cocktail ($10) features lime, grapefruit, orange and pineapple juices, falernum, allspice and honey syrup and grenadine. It comes with an airplane bottle of Kraken rum. For each drink sold, the K Street bar will donate $2 to the theater.
Order the slinger and other libations at tiki-ko.com. Order by noon Friday for pickup between 6 and 8 p.m.
The awards will be held starting at 7 p.m. Friday online. Register at esonline.org/empties for access.