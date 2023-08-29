For its final Art After Dark of the year, the Bakersfield Museum of Art is celebrating the current exhibition "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California."
The exhibition features work from Francis, an internationally known abstract expressionist painter, as well as pieces from other artists who were inspired by and worked alongside him between the 1960s and 1980s.
Thursday's event will also include a special screening of filmmaker Tiana Alexandria Williams' documentary "Sam Francis: Santa Monica and a Legacy of Supporting Artists."
The film is broken into three parts: "Canyon Roots" focuses on Francis' family home; "Fostering the Arts" covers his influence on emerging artists, printmakers and curators; and "Dreams" explores the artist's interest in C.G. Jung and dreams.
Each part is enhanced by interviews with the artist's extended network and family including Osamu and Shingo Francis, his sons with his wife Mako Idemitsu.
The film will be screened starting at 8 p.m.
Guests can take inspiration from the exhibition to experiment with abstraction for a free spin-art project.
Also on display are the current exhibitions "Rotem Reshef: Vista," the large-scale installation of scrolls and stretched canvases painted using imprints of native flowers, trees and shrubs; the Visual Arts Festival "Saturation," featuring more than 30 artists who explored the theme of saturation through repetition and color choice; "Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham," highlighting the work of the namesake of the museum (formerly the Cunningham Memorial Gallery); and "Nostalgia: Selections from the Students in the BMoA ArtWorks Program."
The evening will also include an all vinyl DJ set by Jordan Aguirre and Brenndan Morlan in the galleries.
El Puesto Cocina and Lounge will serve cocktails and mocktails at a no-host bar.
This concludes the eighth year of the premiere after-hours art experience known for offering community art projects, live music, unique performances, cocktails and more.
The after-hours event, sponsored by Moneywise Wealth Management and Wolf Spirit Distillery, is held four times a year.
