For its final Art After Dark of the year, the Bakersfield Museum of Art is celebrating the current exhibition "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California."

The exhibition features work from Francis, an internationally known abstract expressionist painter, as well as pieces from other artists who were inspired by and worked alongside him between the 1960s and 1980s.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.