Embrace experimentation at BMoA's Art After Dark

Even if you haven't adopted a "new year, new you" mindset for 2022, there's nothing wrong with a little branching out. For its Art After Dark event on Thursday, the Bakersfield Museum of Art is embracing experimentation with an evening of art, music and cocktails.
The evening's programming takes its cue from the work featured in "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s — 1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection," the museum's ongoing exhibition highlighting a significant era of establishing the West Coast art scene.
"'On the Edge' explores many areas of experimentation in art-making and we wanted to bring that sense of play to this event, including the music and art project that will accompany the event," Alli Duncan, the museum's membership and development coordinator, wrote in an email.
Attendees can explore their creativity by creating their own abstract artwork using alcohol ink under the guidance of BMoA teaching artists. The technique involves manipulating vibrant, highly pigmented inks with different items like a drinking straw, hairbrush or paintbrush.
The activity is directly inspired by the work of painter Peter Alexander, whose series "Three Sunsets" is on display in the museum.
"While participating in this art activity, we are asking guests to consider how Alexander uses color and form to communicate light in the night sky, using the washes of color to mimic light and darkness," Duncan wrote. "Guests will use different colors of ink, isopropyl alcohol, and droppers to move the ink around on paper to create their own abstract work of art."
If you prefer to consume your alcohol rather than paint with it, Tiki-Ko will serve two cocktails — London 77, a blend of London dry gin, lemon juice, Earl Grey tea syrup and orange bitters, topped with sparkling wine; and Jamaican rum punch, with overproof Jamaican rum, grapefruit and lemon juice, orange spice tea syrup, simple syrup and angostura bitters (both $12) — as well as Montucky Cold Snacks beer ($7), an American-style lager.
Those who want a more hands-off evening can chill out with a sound bath by Winslo throughout the evening. The multimedia artist has created experimental and improvised sounds to accompany attendees' experience as they view the exhibition.
In his artist statement, Winslo described the sound bath as a "unique improvisational backdrop to the collection that reflects the creative freedom represented by numerous of the works on display at the exhibit."
This "open source conduit for healing" is an accessory to the experience of the art viewing, "leaving plenty of space to think, while giving just enough pressure to keep you pondering."
And there is much to consider with the landmark show featuring artists such as John Altoon, Billy Al Bengston and Edward Kieholz.
"The exhibit explores a period of history prolific in diversity, ideas, and experimentation, be aware that this was happening in a small creative community where ideas were being shared," Rachel McCullah Wainwright, BMoA curator of exhibitions and collections, wrote in an email.
"Aside from the historical importance of work on display, the show gives weight to the gravity of the artist and collector relationship. The Quinn family has devoted their life to ensuring these artists received the recognition they deserved and deep friendships were carved along the way.”
Supported by sponsors Moneywise Wealth Management and Wolf Spirit Distillery, this is the first Art After Dark event of the year. The next, being held the last Thursday of May, will feature artwork from CSUB students and the museum's high school mentorship program ArtWorks.
June's event will be the annual well-attended celebration for Pride, and August's gathering will feature a concert in the garden.