East High's 'The Little Mermaid' offers students a lesson in stagecraft

It has been a new challenge and wonderfully eye-opening experience serving as student directors for East Bakersfield High School’s production of "The Little Mermaid," which plays this weekend.
We knew we wanted to get not only the experience of an actor but the experience of the directors, who help bring the image to life. Mrs. Jenna Odlin and Ms. Sarah Shannon have been there to guide us through this new once-in-a-lifetime experience by teaching us many new skills that we can use during our time at EBHS.
Together, we learned the amount of time and patience that goes into everything behind the scenes. Because we are a part of both cast and crew, we see their struggles and the work these students put into the show.
Every single detail makes the biggest difference when putting together a show, such as the colors portrayed on the stage for different scenes, the slight reactions our ensemble shows on stage, or the way our actors are staged during their scenes to create a great picture, as our directors would say.
We try to respect these details as each one has a big impact on the show. As we’ve learned from our directors when we were actors in the production, everything happening on our stage has a purpose from the cracks on the boat to the shells on the grotto.
Everything we’ve put into this show is a representation of what we’ve been through with previous shows and the hardships that we experience in order to put on an amazing show for everyone.
We wouldn’t have been able to learn and grow from our time being student directors if it weren’t for the guidance of previous student directors, our Theatre East co-presidents and Mrs. Odlin and Ms. Shannon.
We are so grateful that Mrs. Odlin and Ms. Shannon let us have the opportunity to become more professional in something we are passionate about, to see more of the business side of a production. We learned the responsibility, patience and time management of a director while being high school students.
When going into another show as actors, we will have fresher eyes and view the jobs of an actor and tech crew from a new and more professional perspective.
— Student directors and performers Natalia Arnold and Robert Padilla are both juniors at East Bakersfield High School.