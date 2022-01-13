East, Centennial art students' work featured in BAA show

The talented art students of the Kern High School District have another chance to shine in the latest student art show at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center.
This show is the second in a collaboration between KHSD and the art organization. Each month, two local high schools will present work from their art students.
Student work from East Bakersfield and Centennial high schools is on display through the month with a reception planned for Saturday.
East students Lizbeth Solis and Madelyn Johnson, from art teacher Ryan Rickard’s class, each have a work on display.
Of “You Eat with Your Eyes, First,” her painting of a sandwich, Solis wrote, “A good painting is like a good meal. Food and art are similar in that both mediums begin as visual experiences and have the potential to further engage an audience via other sensory input.”
Johnson explored the American landscape with her oil painting “The Icy Sky at Night,” using collage and photography in order to arrive at an image that makes sense visually.
“Considering formal aspects of composition, arrangement, and value is my main focus at this point in my artistic practice,” she wrote.
Centennial art teacher Yvette Stockton’s students Kara Engrada, Mackenzie Rolin, Skylar Black and Samantha Munoz also have pieces in the show.
Engrada overcame some hesitancy for the medium to create her mosaic collage “Aueril.”
For Rolin, she said the most difficult part of her piece, “Mid-summer toast,” was depicting the banana slices and powdered sugar.
“Even though it was a difficult process to correctly color this piece with only the basic 12 pencils, I am really proud of the detail I put in my artwork,” she wrote.
Black, who said in her statement that she hardly ever uses color in her sketches, tested colors for her “Rose Cupcakes,” pushing herself to work until she made something she could be proud of.
Samantha Munoz’s piece “Antojito,” depicting empanadas that reminded her of the ones from her grandmother’s kitchen, required the artist to find the right blend of colors to give the empanadas an “out of the oven” look.
She wrote, “ ... Having to work through these things really made me question if all the effort I was putting was worth it. It helped me trust the process and I believe this applies to most things in life as well.”
The KHSD student shows are sponsored by Dented Earth Pottery, run by Bakersfield-based potters Lisa and Scott Mayo who began their love of pottery while earning their bachelor of fine arts degrees at Cal State Bakersfield.
An artists reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1607 19th St.