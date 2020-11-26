Are you up for a little adventure? Get into your car and experience live theater courtesy of The Empty Space’s “Wanderbühne.”
While the Oak Street theater has presented some online shows this year, creatives there were still brainstorming how to get closer to a live experience
"We really are trying to find creative ways to be as live as we can that can be safe," said Cory Guertsen, who curated the immersive show kicking off Friday.
The term "wanderbühne" refers to roving German-speaking, theatrical troupes without a set stage. In the case of the local show, the audience is the one doing the traveling.
Viewers arrive in their cars at the theater to receive a map and traveling snacks, including popcorn, Rice Krispies treats and water, before heading off to different destinations. There will be a maximum of 10 cars per evening for the four nights that the show runs.
Two cars will stop at each destination where performers will present their piece. Afterward, they move on to the next destination on their map until the end in which they return to the theater.
"It's a real mixed bag, delightful little things," Guertsen said of the kid-friendly show. "There’s a movement piece, dancers, puppetry, a wedding re-enactment and a little hint of Shakespeare."
The show's overall theme is "celebrate," with each performance featuring those who are in the same social bubbles, whether its family members, housemates or those already working together.
"The Weird Sisters," directed by Ariane Sarzotti, features Guertsen, Sarzotti and Bob Kempf. Directed by John Spitzer, "The Ccircle" (yes, that's two c's) highlights the talents of Natalie Underwood, Spirit, Julia Stansbury and John Spitzer.
The "Thompson Wedding," directed by Guinevere PH Dethlefson and Faith Thompson, is a real family affair with performances by both directors as well as Antoinette and Josephine Dethlefson, Dillon Thompson and Claire and David Rock. Omnipresent Puppet Theatre founder Don Kruszka will present "The Tortoise and the Hare" at his stop.
And Marvin Ramey Experience Dance will perform "Dance Through the Ages" with Ramey and a bevy of dancers: Jeanne Adamak, Meagan Bansick, Nicole Bansick, Reagan Brandon, Brylee Clark, Karen DeWalt, Kimberly Jensen, Emma Killmer, Jennifer Killmer, Sue Krause, Lillie Martin-Corona, Benji Odlin, Mia Odlin, Khloe Reyes, Naomi Rivera, Gail Schweikart, Joyce Smallwood, Lena Smallwood, Mayah Smallwood, Rhaymie Snell, Kristina Rochelle Steinke and Maya Wright.
Accompanying the performances is a Spotify playlist featuring artists from Killer Kern Records, a label run by Guertsen's husband, Dylan. Those without the Spotify app can listen at its website. Some locations also have music that will be broadcast through an FM frequency that viewers can tune into in their car radio.
Guersten said there was a lot of joy in putting together this show and she would like people to be able to take away some of that positivity.
"I really want them to be happy, be entertained," she said. "It would be a great date night or for a stir-crazy family."