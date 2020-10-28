For many, 2020 feels like an endless year but we're really talking about living forever when it comes to "Dracula." For this Halloween weekend, Bakersfield Community Theatre is putting on a live radio play about the immortal creature and the havoc he wreaks on London.
The show, playing on Zoom Friday and Saturday, kicks off the community theater's 93rd season.
"We found Philip Grecian's wonderful adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel, written as a radio play to be performed onstage," Jan Hefner, BCT's executive director, wrote in an email. "It fits within our production capabilities right now, and is a wonderful treat just in time for Halloween!"
Hefner split directing duties with Julie Gaines, who will also appear in the show as the housekeeper Birdie.
This version varies slightly from the original novel. Dr. Van Helsing (Al Gaines) arrives to help ascertain the condition of Lucy (Shelbe McClain), Dr. Seward's (Nicholas Roy Morgan III) fiancee, who has mysteriously fallen ill. Mina Harker (Jacquelyn Salazar) is caring for her husband, Jonathan (Fred Cremer), who recalls falling ill while in Transylvania on business with his law firm's client, Count Dracula (Roger Mathey). While at the asylum, Van Helsing also assesses the case of Renfield (Perrin Swanson), who he knows is more than the lunatic he seems.
The show also features Joe Campbell, Bailey Decker and Eunice Hartsock. All are local performers other than Mathey (Tucson, Ariz.) and Morgan (Spokane, Wash.), and Hefner said she was happy the format allowed them to include the duo.
"Of course, we wouldn't be able to include their talents without virtual productions. There is a silver lining to every cloud!"
Gaines said communication, including constant texting, was key for the directors to collaborate.
She wrote in an email, "We were both able to add our own flairs to the project — Jan with a different Zoom platform and an overall vision of what it would look like, me with more visual effects (working with Joshua and Kelsey Burner was exciting), and both of us together on sound and helping the cast work to develop characters."
Along with the Burners, the production was aided through the efforts of sound engineer Mark Hugo, instrumental in providing eerie sound effects, and BCT artistic director Rebecca Worley, who worked out how best to use Zoom to their advantage.
Unlike other shows that have been recorded, "Dracula" will only be available live for two shows, based on the licensing agreement.
Both directors are excited to present an entertaining escape for this holiday weekend.
"Truly, in this world today, if we can offer some entertainment that will allow people to be entranced, if only for two hours, I think I would be happy," Gaines wrote. "I would also hope that the audience realizes just how talented this group of local performers is — we have been very privileged to work with them all."
And the work continues on the new season: BCT will be busy for the rest of the year, Hefner said, with the release of one-act comedies "Black Friday" by David McGregor and "A Very Zoom Thanksgiving" by Emerson Herzog on Nov. 20 and a radio play of "It's A Wonderful Life" in mid-December.
"Dracula" will stream live at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets, which must be purchased by midnight the night prior to the show, are available for at bctstage.org. Cost is $15, $12 for seniors.