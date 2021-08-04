Downtown awash with art for First Friday

Ready to leave the dog days of summer behind, now’s the time to get around downtown and enjoy the art of First Friday.
Photographer Marsha Black's work is on display in the exhibit "The Joy of Travel" at the Bakersfield Art Association.
The businesswoman and grandmother with a passion for photography has amassed countless photos of her world travels including Europe, Australia, Cuba and across the U.S.
On any trip, Black would bring her SLR camera by her side, prepared to capture anything that might catch her eye.
"I find something distinctive with every trip — sometimes nature, sometimes people, sometimes buildings," she told The Californian in 2019. "I always look for colors, lines and perspectives to enhance every subject. I use these basic rules of composition to enhance what I find to be distinctive."
Black is a graduate of the New York Institute of Photography who has been published in Artistic Instincts and Web of Memories. She wrote "The Accidental Photographer" to help beginning photographers develop their own passion for photography, and it serves as the text for a three-hour workshop she has taught.
Her photography is exhibited regularly at the BAA Art Center and can also be viewed on her website visualtravels.com.
Artist and educator Laura Best took inspiration from her love of music for her collection "Familiar Faces," which is on display at Dagny's Coffee Co.
As a multifaceted artist and educator, Laura Best has always found a way to express herself through the arts and help others to discover their own creativity.
Best, who has a bachelor's in music education from Cal State Bakersfield, highlights some musical greats in her series including Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix and the King himself, Elvis Presley.
Along with teaching piano and painting classes, Best continues to develop her own art, recently continuing a "Bakersfield Locale" series, which has featured Wool Growers, the Guild House and 24th Street Cafe.
View more of her work at lauraleestudio.com.
"Familiar Faces" will be featured at Dagny’s Coffee Co., 1600 20th St., through the month of August.
Tena Henry is displaying her "Barnyard Beauties" at Toss It in downtown Bakersfield.
One of the BAA's many satellite locations for art displays, the salad bar restaurant is a good match for Henry's farm-fresh pastels of lively poultry.
Henry's collection is on view at Toss It, 1917 Eye St,, through the month. Other pieces of her art are on display at the BAA Art Center as well as its website and social media.
Tina Marie's Downtown Cafe, a new BAA satellite location, is displaying work by Roline Loung.
In a departure from her usual subjects — dogs and cats — Loung is featuring wildlife sketches, with pieces featuring a deer, bobcat, bear and foal.
Loung's work will be on display through September. The cafe, 1534 19th St., is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Bakersfield Museum of Art
This is your last First Friday to see the museum's exhibition about the Bakersfield Sound. With extended hours until 8 p.m. and free admission, this is a great day to enjoy art and local history.
A display of sight and sound, the exhibit celebrates the country music movement's aesthetic history with more than 150 costumes (including suits and performance wear designed by Nudie Cohn and Nathan Turk), guitars, photographs, album covers and other artifacts.
Some objects are from private collections and on public display for the first time such as a segment of the bar from the Blackboard Cafe, which had been found in the basement in an Oleander home, and the bench that was once outside Trout's Nightclub.
Other items are on loan from Buck Owens' Crystal Palace and the Kern County Museum.
Also on display are "Uncommon Perspective: Paintings by Art Sherwyn," featuring the local artist and educator's fresh take on scenes around Kern County, and "Color + Figure: Paintings by Linda Christensen," featuring the Bay Area artist's dynamic, large-scale works depicting women in domestic and contemplative scenes.
The museum, 1930 R St., will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, visit bmoa.org.