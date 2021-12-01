Don't put Ovation's 'Elf' on a shelf

Load up on the candy and maple syrup-topped spaghetti: "Elf" is coming to town by way of Ovation Theatre.
Based on the beloved 2003 film, the musical follows Buddy (Cody Garcia), who after accidentally being transported to the North Pole and raised among Santa's elves, heads to New York in search of his real father, Walter Hobbs (Jack Slider).
The childlike Buddy tries to build a relationship with his overworked businessman father and half-brother, Michael (Brandon Antongiovanni) while he also falls for Jovie (Holly Rockwood), a disgruntled "elf" at Macy's.
Tim Adamson, who directed the show with Rikk Cheshire, said fans of the Will Ferrell comedy will have lots to enjoy with this show.
"It will be the story they love with some new twists and turns," he said. "I think everybody kind of loves the movie. The musical has a lot of the same jokes, the same energy. It’s a fun family Christmas show."
Adamson said one of his favorite numbers is "Sparkle Jolly Twinkle Jingley," which precedes the infamous scene with Buddy and the fake store Santa.
"'Sparkle Jolly' is this ridiculous moment in the Macy's store," he said. "Buddy gets all the Macy’s dancers up and singing."
The footwork in that number as well as the show-stopping finale is a credit to Garcia, who along with tackling the lead role served as choreographer.
"He took double duty and killed it," Adamson said. "He did a fantastic job with both."
One of the show's most important messages is about acceptance and how you perceive people, Adamson said.
"A lot of people in this story just judge Buddy a certain way for who is. ... He was raised in a different culture and comes to New York and wants to be reunited with family. Then he is judged by everyone. Buddy endures a lot and keeps going."
Audiences will be happy to know the show has a heartfelt conclusion with some costume magic, Adamson said.
The director is also thrilled with his cast and crew for producing this "labor of love" during a hectic time of year.
"It was a long process. It's very difficult putting a show together for the holidays. With these schedules, we had to work around a lot. I'm really proud of the cast and how they came together. I hope people come out and support them and cheer for them."