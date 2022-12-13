 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don't be a bad egg: Go see 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Prepare to enter a world of pure imagination this week with the Whitchard Choral & Theatre Arts Academy's production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

This show is the culmination of this year's ShowBiz Kidz Theatre Troupe offered by the academy, which was founded by Kenneth and Karynn Whitchard.

Coronavirus Cases