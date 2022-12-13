Don't be a bad egg: Go see 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Prepare to enter a world of pure imagination this week with the Whitchard Choral & Theatre Arts Academy's production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
This show is the culmination of this year's ShowBiz Kidz Theatre Troupe offered by the academy, which was founded by Kenneth and Karynn Whitchard.
Based on the Roald Dahl story, "Charlie" tells the story of a poor boy who finds a golden ticket allowing him to visit, along with four other children and their guardians, the chocolate factory of the secretive Willy Wonka.
Two casts will alternate performing for four shows being held at 6 p.m. today and Friday and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 8601 Hageman Road.
Admission is $10 with tickets available at whitchardchoiracademy.com or at the door. VIP tickets are also available for $25 and include a reserved seat in the first two rows of the theater, individual charcuterie cup, gourmet treat from The Chaotic Cookie, and choice of soft drink or water.
Concession tickets can be purchased in advance for $1 for six for $5 (online only). They will also be sold at the door for $1.
There will also be a raffle for which tickets (one for $1 or six for $5) can be bought at any performance. The drawing will be held via Facebook Live on the academy's Facebook page but winners do not need to watch to win.
Prize packages include four $25 Visa gift cards; six gift cards for a Raising Cane's combo meal; three $25 gift cards for Famous Dave's; a $50 Studio Movie Grill gift card and $25 Olive Garden gift card; two $25 Starbucks gift cards and a $25 Target gift card; and a $100 Amazon gift card.
Proceeds go to aid the academy with its mission to create and support choral and theater arts programs for young people throughout the county.