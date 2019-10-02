What do you do when the show you're putting on relies on the audience coming in with no spoilers? With "Veronica's Room," opening Friday at The Empty Space, you work twice as hard on wording the promotional material.
"It is very difficult!" Michelle Guerrero wrote in an email about promoting the show she co-directed with Alison Irvin. " ... We have to be careful of the photos we release and how much of the story we reveal. I've been pushing the idea of it being a thriller and that it is full of twists and turns, very much like Ira Levin's other stories."
Levin knows how to surprise his audience, from the novels "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Stepford Wives" to the Broadway hit "Deathtrap."
"The first time I read it, I had to go back and re-read it, because I had so many questions," she wrote. "It is such an insane story that gaslights the entire audience. It's pretty amazing."
Giving away too much about this 1973 twisted melodrama would take away the audience's chance to be surprised. There are four characters — identified as the Woman (Angela Poncetta), the Man (Steve Evans), the Girl (Claire Rock) and the Young Man (Cameron Kovac) — brought together seemingly by chance. The older couple asks a favor of the girl and her performance of the task reveals a dark secret.
Unlike other films and entertainment this time of year, "Room" is based closer to reality, something that Guerrero said adds to the fear factor.
"The fact that it could be a real situation makes it scary. In my opinion the (more) realistic a story is, the scarier it is."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.