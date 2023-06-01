The Empty Space kicks off its new season with a lively jukebox musical, "Head Over Heels," performed in its brand-new space.
Director Ron Warren said it has been an exciting process to prepare a show in the new location in southwest Bakersfield. He quoted the show's Oracle at Delphi (played by Kelsey Morrow) who says, "To draw a circle one must end where one began."
"This is the experience we've had since December," he wrote in an email. "We've traveled long and difficult paths to return to our home, which is a theatre that is new, different, and evolving, but is still somehow our old familiar home."
Kristina Saldaña, the theater's financial director, said she is excited for people to see all they have done to the southwest Bakersfield spot, which the theater moved to in January.
"Some of the biggest changes are obviously, there is a lot more space for everyone now," she wrote in an email. "Bigger gallery/lobby, the stage is bigger, the ceilings are higher, it's just a grander experience."
Saldaña said they've also added fun cosmetic details such as neon signs, outdoor lighting and dark tiled flooring. The venue also includes the Space Bar and Art Gallery, offering guests a place to enjoy a drink and view exhibitions. (The work of Alexandro Zamora will be on display for the run of the show.)
The 99-seat main theater features a more traditional layout than the thrust seating of the Oak Street black box theater but Saldaña said "the feel and intimate nature of the Space remains."
"It still feels like you are right in the action with all of the actors but also provides a tiny bit of a clearly defined boundary."
The audience will find it easy to enter the land of Arcadia in this musical featuring the songs of The Go-Go's. Based on English poet Philip Sidney's "Arcadia," the story begins with King Basilius (Warren) who, fearing for his title after ominous prophecies from the Oracle, leads members of the royal family and court into the woods to change his fate.
Also worried that they will lose the kingdom's "Beat" are Basilius' wife, Gynecia (Nick Ono), and his daughters, Philoclea (Savanna May), who is in love with childhood friend Musidorus (Oliver Love), and Pamela (Julie Verrell), who has spurned round after round of suitors while remaining close with her handmaid, Mopsa (Corissa Garcia), daughter of the king's viceroy Dametas (Jeremiah Heitman).
The show also features Maya Blackstone, Jacob Cota, Ty Halton, Michael Hendrix, Molly Jiron and Victoria Olmos.
This tale of unlikely lovers and gender-fluid disguises plays out with a soundtrack featuring such hits as "We Got the Beat," "Mad About You," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" and the title track.
Themes include what it means to live an authentic life, taking risks to become fully yourself and holding onto your identity as the world changes around you.
Warren said now is the perfect time to present this "lively pastiche of renaissance style and contemporary sensibilities" that is unapologetically encouraging about being yourself.
"'Head Over Heels' is a joyful, expressive show about the magic of self-discovery and embracing who you are and what you need."
Warren along with Morrow and Ono, who serve as the show's vocal director and choreographer, respectively, have also pitched in where needed as "set builders, remodelers, flooring installers, painters, trouble-shooters, and just the best network of support."
"Sometimes you have to step up and give everything you have, and that's where we've found ourselves," Warren wrote.
The shows on Friday and Saturday will be gala performances with a pre-show cocktail hour starting at 7 p.m.
Three specialty champagne cocktails — watermelon mint, blueberry lemonade and peach raspberry — will be available for guests over 21 as well as sparkling cider and sodas for guests of all ages. Attendees will also be able to enjoy homemade and locally made desserts for the gala such as triple-chip cookies, coconut pineapple mini Bundt cakes, brownie bites, macarons and more.
Saldaña said the theater's Act II capital campaign met its secondary goal of $26,000 to cover rent and some priority projects. There's more to come for the Space known for "Setting Theatre Free," but Saldaña said the board is grateful to everyone who has helped them reach this next stage.
"We're so excited to see everyone again in the new space," she wrote. "After 20 years of constant productions, only taking off a few weeks here and there throughout the year, we've really missed just seeing people come through the doors every weekend and having a place for people to go and see friends on a reliable basis."