Digital artist Keaton Punch finds beauty in the impossible

Take a journey into the surreal with a new exhibition at The Empty Space Gallery.
Opening Friday, "The Art of Keaton Punch" features the work of local digital artist Keaton Punch.
From giant and miniature people and creatures to impossibly stacked chairs and superheroes, the work is fun and inventive.
In his artist's bio, Punch said he enjoys bringing his ideas to life and creating visuals that are otherwise impossible to see in the real world.
He wrote, "Nothing makes me happier than creativity!"
Punch graduated from Bakersfield College in 2017, earning an associate of arts degree in studio arts, but he has been creating digital art since 2012.
He currently creates surreal, imaginative and fantasy types of photos and videos. In addition to his creative portraits, he has made commercials, visual effects, beauty portraits, short films and music videos.
The artist has been a frequent collaborator with the local band Hate Drugs, producing the 13-episode 2017 YouTube video series "Stuck in The Studio," which chronicled the band's adventures while recording "Tsunami Soul II."
Punch's 15-piece collection will be on display through April 16, viewable during lobby hours for the current play "Titus Andronicus" on 7:30 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays as well as April 14, and 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Empty Space Gallery is located at 706 Oak St. Note that masks are required indoors at all times at the theater, and all guests must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at the door.
For more on Punch's work, visit radventurevisuals.com, the website for his company Radventure Visuals.