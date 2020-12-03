Our sense of time may continue to be skewed but you can count on the Bakersfield Art Association having new art for the community to enjoy, whether in person or on social media.
At the BAA Art Center, the work of two artists — Laura Lee Best and Phyllis Oliver — is being highlighted.
Best, who paints under the name Laura Lee, has already generated buzz for her latest series highlighting iconic local businesses and scenes. She said the subject came about through the pandemic as she saw a sense of community continue to grow as well as hardships faced by small businesses. One of her pieces, "Noriega's," of the Noriega Hotel depicts the Old Town Kern restaurant in its former glory. (The owners sold the name and restaurant wares earlier this year to another businessman who will reopen elsewhere.)
Other featured businesses are Narducci's, Frugatti's, 24th Street Cafe and the 18hundred, which also changed hands this year but will remain at its beautifully restored location on 18th Street and Chester Avenue.
For more information on Best or her work, visit lauraleestudio.com or @LauraLeeArtStudio on Instagram.
Award-winning artist Phyllis Oliver has more than three decades of teaching and painting experience. Much of her teaching took place in Washington state, where she worked closely with artistically gifted students, was an adjunct faculty member at Seattle Pacific University and taught volunteers how to teach art and art history in the seven elementary schools in Poulsbo, Wash.
A signature member of the Northwest Watercolor Society and an elected member of Women Painters of Washington, Oliver has work in collections in Canada, Kuwait, Greece, Australia, as well as across the U.S. and Europe.
Oliver has lived in many states as well as Greece but retired with her husband to Bakersfield in 2006 to be near their grandchildren.
For most of this year she has been housebound due to the pandemic and has used painting as her refuge.
This show features fall scenes of the east side, some of which are dominated by the color yellow, meant to generate feelings of warmth, sunshine and hope.
She embraced the symbolism of fall as a season of dying back in preparation for hibernation, with yellow heralding the promise of spring. She told the BAA that she "prays that all of us will make it through this period of hibernation to a glorious COVID-19 future."
Along with the featured art, the BAA Art Center has a large selection of other works and small gift items for sale to help you shop local. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 1607 19th St.
Rosalio Martinez is the featured artist at Dagny’s Coffee Co. this month with his show, "Me as an Artist."
Although he has worked in other mediums, Martinez was drawn to oil paintings having worked with oils for more than 10 years.
Studying art since age 12, he continued his work when he moved from Mexico to Los Angeles in his 20s. Martinez has exhibited his work in Southern California, including the Multi-Cultural Artists United (MCAU) Art Gallery in L.A., as well as in Bakersfield.
Dagny's is at 1600 20th St. While you're there to check out Martinez's show, you can also pick up a coffee and maybe snag a coveted artisanal scones from Baker's Outpost featuring local fruit that are delivered midweek.