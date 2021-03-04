David Kovac brings comedy to Celebrities of Magic series

Looking for a little more magic in your everyday life? Check out next week's Celebrities of Magic performance at the Gaslight Melodrama.
On Monday, David Kovac, who specializes in combining comedy with cleverly crafted magic, will perform as part of the local magic series.
A self-described "modern day vaudevillian," Kovac has performed at Los Angeles' famed Magic Castle and internationally at venues in Japan, Australia, South America and the Caribbean.
This is not Kovac's first performance in Bakersfield. He appeared in a Celebrities of Magic show in 2016 with Sebastian Kraine.
Celebrities of Magic was started by magician Ron Saylor who has built a following for the series that brings award-winning magicians from around the world to town. He celebrated 100 shows in 2019.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive.
Admission is $25, and tickets are available by calling 809-4826.
For more on the series, visit celebritiesofmagic.com.