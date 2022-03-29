CSUB's Theatre of New Voices highlights student playwrights

Along with studying and performing established theatrical works, students at Cal State Bakersfield are also given the opportunity to put their own pieces on the stage in the biennial Theatre of New Voices.
Since 2000, the CSUB Theatre Program has offered students the chance to submit their original one-acts that are selected, then matched with a student director and performers for a presentation the following year.
This Theatre of New Voices, playing through the weekend in the Dore Theatre's black box space, is the 12th in CSUB's history, according to Mandy Rees, the program's coordinator.
"These (one-acts) are fully produced," Rees said. "They have a set and lighting designer and costume designer. That is a special aspect of our program. Other places might do play readings."
Roger Upton provided the costumes and Chris Eicher handles the sets and lighting for the five one-acts.
Rees said Eicher was able to provide a visual connection to the production's theme of "many doors."
"Doors that people either shut on aspects of their lives or open to try new pathways or hide behind. The idea of a door applied to all five pieces."
Other than a connective theme, each of the one-acts varies in subject matter.
Written by Maya Blackstone and directed by Jacob Cota, "¿Como te Sientes?" is about a young woman struggling with religion, family tradition and her personal beliefs.
In "Special Guest Tonight: My Idol," written by Timothy Zuniga and directed by Charlotte Smith, a talk show host faces a dilemma.
"Shadow," written by Jan Mateo Tugab and directed by Oliver Love, is a psychological journey through a closed-case crime.
Jacob Cota's "The Glasses," directed by Maya Blackstone, centers on a man who walks into a magic shop and finds glasses that will change his life.
And "There’s Always a Bigger Fish," written by Stefanie Duncan and directed by Timothy Zuniga, is described as a fun whodunit mystery set in a museum.
Rees noted that showtimes may sell out since this production will be held in the theater's more intimate performance space with limited seating (50 per show). She recommends buying tickets in advance and said it may be easier to snag a seat at one of the two matinees.
If tickets are sold out online, there may be some available the day of the show. Hopeful attendees can check at the box office, which opens one hour before showtime.