In 1938, Orson Welles terrified listeners with his radio drama "War of the Worlds," based on H.G. Wells' novel. Although modern audiences are a bit more jaded, Cal State Bakersfield's Theatre Department will do its best to thrill them with this weekend's "Tales from the Vault of Fear."
Director and CSUB instructor Zoe Saba said radio drama was a natural fit for the production since the university has kept most classes virtual.
"It provides great opportunities for students to learn about voice acting, to explore the style of the genre and writing as well as the challenge of connecting virtually to your own and other characters," she wrote in an email. "It demands the actors hone their focus, concentration and imagination — which are the cornerstones of all compelling performances, be they via radio or in person."
Saba has prior experience with radio drama as artistic director for the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival in San Luis Obispo, which for many seasons recorded one show as a radio drama to air on public radio station KCBX. She's also a fan of the medium.
"These are shows I’ve listened to for years. There’s something about the ‘theatre of the mind’ as it’s called that I find so enjoyable — the inherent dichotomy of the stillness listening demands, coupled with the wild activity of your own imagination as the words form images."
"Tales" consists of three stories: Hall of Fantasy's brush with the paranormal in "The Shadow People," a widow overhearing murderous threats in Robert Sloane's "Voice on the Wire," and an otherworldly invasion in "Zero Hour," a classic by Ray Bradbury, in honor of the 100th anniversary of his birth.
CSUB's technical team, consisting of James Dethlefson and Frank Robinson, made sure the actors had the microphones they needed and helped offer best practices for home recording.
Vocal tracks were recorded in early October with additional aid from students Jacob Cota, who gathered sound effects, and Maya Blackstone, who created dramaturgical materials for use in conjunction with the plays. Students Luis Valez and Jan Tugab also created original music for the show.
"So it’s been a great vehicle for learning in addition to creating the art together," Saba wrote. "It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to work with all these talented artists."
In the show's program notes, it is recommended to listen to these stories in the dark, something Saba encourages as she hopes listeners take away "the pleasure of hearing some good stories — and perhaps an appreciation of the genre."
"Tales from the Vault of Fear" will be posted on CSUB Theatre's YouTube starting Thursday. Find the link at csub.edu/theatre.