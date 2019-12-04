Love opera but don't have the time or money to travel to a big-city opera house? The Cal State Bakersfield Opera Theatre has just the show for you with Friday's “An Evening of Opera Scenes."
Featuring stage direction by Peggy Sears and music direction by Dr. Soo-Yeon Park, the production will feature excerpts from Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” Massenet’s “Werther” and Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” among others.
“The program is all about love — love affairs, jealousy, true love and more,” Park said in a news release. “Whether it is the 18th century or 21st century, the same stories still take place around us. The students have worked hard to share these moments about love, sometimes painful or frustrating, sometimes lighthearted or humorous, with the audience. There really is something for everyone.”
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at CSUB's Dore Theatre, 9001 Stockdale Highway. Free parking is available in Lots B and C.
Tickets are $12, $7 for seniors (60 and older) and students, free for CSUB students with ID. They can be purchased at csub.edu/music or at the door.
