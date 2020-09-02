Tired of those boring Zoom meetings? Experience something more creative Thursday with a visiting artist lecture courtesy of Cal State Bakersfield.
Los Angeles-based artist and filmmaker Kerry Tribe will be the focus of the virtual event, part of the Fall 2020 Dorothy Florence Zaninovich Visiting Artist Lecture Series, presented by CSUB's Department of Art and Art History and the Todd Madigan Gallery.
Lectures, which are free and open to the public, feature renowned contemporary artists who share their work and engage with CSUB students, according to gallery curator Jedediah Caesar.
Both Tribe and fellow artist Kahlil Robert Irving, who will be featured in an Oct. 15 lecture, will spend four weeks working directly with students, producing new work and leading a series of seminars.
Tribe, who works mostly in film, video and installation, has focused on research-based works examining the formation of memory and subjectivity over the last 20 years. Solo presentations of her work have been held at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, The High Line in New York, Carpenter Center for Visual Arts at Harvard University, Toronto's The Power Plant and Modern Art Oxford and Camden Arts Centre in London.
She has served as visiting faculty at Stanford University, UCLA, CalArts, Harvard University and she regularly teaches at ArtCenter in Pasadena. Tribe received her Master of Fine Arts from UCLA, attended the Whitney Independent Study Program, and received a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University.
The lecture will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. To join, register for the Zoom through the event link on the gallery's website toddmadigangallery.org.
Learn more about Tribe and her work at kerrytribe.com. For information on gallery, email jcaesar@csub.edu or visit toddmadigangallery.org.
