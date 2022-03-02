CSUB celebrates women in 'Shakespeare Unmasked'

The Bard’s bold and dynamic women take center stage this week in “Shakespeare Unmasked” at Cal State Bakersfield.
Director Mendy McMasters described the show as a celebration of Shakespeare’s brilliant and strong women."
She wrote in an email, "I wanted to introduce our CSUB student population to Shakespeare and these important female characters, and I wanted to showcase our young, talented actors and instill in them a passion for the Bard that will last a lifetime."
The production features 15 different scenes and monologues from comedies and tragedies including Katherine (Charlotte Smith) in "The Taming of the Shrew"; Beatrice (Kamala Boeck) and Benedict (Divyang Motavar) from "Much Ado about Nothing"; Desdemona (Gissela Zelaya) and Emilia (Vanessa Beltran) in "Othello"; Hermione (Maya Blackstone) and Leontes (Tugab) in "The Winter’s Tale"; and Hermia (Molly Jiron), Helena (Zelaya), Theseus (Jan Mateo Tugab) and Lysander (Oliver Love) in "A Midsummer Night’s Dream."
Other plays featured are "Love’s Labour’s Lost," "The Comedy of Errors," "The Merchant of Venice," "Twelfth Night," "Romeo and Juliet," "Measure for Measure," "Macbeth," "Julius Caesar," "Henry VI Part 1" and "As You Like It."
"Shakespeare’s female characters feel like old friends," McMasters wrote. "I’ve played them in professional productions, I’ve spoken their words at auditions, I’ve seen them on Broadway and at theatres around the world, I’ve directed their scenes for projects and classes, and each time I read, hear, or speak their words, I am taken on a beautiful journey of self-discovery."
McMasters also said watching how these complex characters "fight against the power structures of their time" is a wonderful way to celebrate Women’s History Month.
"Shakespeare Unmasked" is one hour with no intermission. Visit csub.edu/theatre for tickets and more information.