CSUB celebrates women in 'Shakespeare Unmasked'

'Shakespeare Unmasked — Celebrating Shakespeare’s Women'

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Doré Theatre, Cal State Bakersfield, 9001 Stockdale Highway

Admission: $12, $10 for seniors, $5 for students; tickets available through Eventbrite at csub.edu/theatre or at the box office.

Note: Masks will be required inside the theater