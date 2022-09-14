Creature featured: Gaslight's 'Frankenstein' brings laughs

It's good we've had some cooler weather because Michael Prince is ready to declare the end of summer.
As artistic director and co-owner of Gaslight Melodrama, he has no control over the seasons officially but he can usher in some fall-worthy content like "My Funny Frankenstein," which opens Friday.
"I would like audiences to celebrate the fact that summer is over in Bakersfield and it's time to let down your hair and have some fun," he wrote in an email. "Holiday season approaches! Let's get wild!"
"Frankenstein" is the third entry in Gaslight's "unofficial theater trilogy" — along with "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Fox" and "The Phantom of the Melodrama" — about shows set in performance venues.
It expands on an idea inspired by the "Puttin' On The Ritz" scene from "Young Frankenstein," which in this case is a success for Dr. Frankenstein (Don Kruszka) and The Creature (Nick Ono). Touring the world, the duo are now "the biggest act in show business since The Rolling Stones."
The musical opens when The Creature is ready to quit, having grown weary of being treated and perceived as a funny idiot while the doctor, corrupted by ego and greed, wants to keep the show rolling along with help from his assistant, Igor (Jack Prince), and theater manager Frau Blah-Blah (Jennifer Prince).
Those villains make for a memorable number in the show, which was last performed in 2010.
He wrote, "There's a terrific scene where the evil trio create a new Creature and it's set to a song parody of a great, classic Queen song. It's always been a favorite."
This iteration of "My Funny Frankenstein" again utilizes the talents of original cast members Prince (as Inspector Spector who keeps a close watch on the doctor), Kruszka and Michael Kubik, who plays Carl the janitor. They are joined by Logan Abbott as The M.C. of the theater, Victoria Tiger as Inga and Noah White as Noah, the show's superfan.
The show is followed by the vaudeville revue "Dracula's Big Fat Wedding Reception."
Prince wrote of the revue, "The whole audience is invited to attend the after-party of the wedding of Dracula and the love of life ... Jane. A sweet young lady from Kentucky."
"My Funny Frankenstein" continues through Nov. 13 with special plans for the weekend before Halloween including costume contests and trick-or-treating with the characters. Prince said there may also be some special Halloween menu items in the Moosehead Lounge.
