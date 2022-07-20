Compelling family drama takes stage at The Empty Space

Drug addiction and the toll it takes not only on the users but their loved ones fuels the new production “Temperance in Reverse” at The Empty Space.
Local playwright Ty Halton said it was the prevalence of drug use in our community that gave him the idea for this show.
"I was inspired by the people of Bakersfield, if I’m being honest," he wrote in an email. "When I decided to explore the topic of addiction in my writing, I decided to interview people who have been impacted by addiction and one particular woman stayed in my head: a mom who wanted more than anything to keep her family together."
He also found the pandemic led to continued drug use and that some living with addiction lacked a support system that could assist them in getting the help that they need.
In "Temperance," Aurora (Angela Poncetta) is a "militantly optimistic" recovering addict who longs to reconnect with her daughter Kuvira (Stephanie Jean Pruett), a former soccer prodigy with a traumatic brain injury sustained in a car accident with her mother. Blaming her mother for ruining her chance at a successful career, she wants nothing to do with her.
Aurora reaches out to her older daughter, Darcy, (Karina Ronquillo), to help her reconnect with Kuvira, all while trying to prevent her marriage to therapist Myles (Hunter Wolosz) from falling apart.
Director Shaquille Hill said he was drawn to this tale of a family wracked with grief learning to trust one another and let go of their inhibitions so they may heal.
He wrote in an email, "I felt the story has an important message to tell."
Both Hill and Halton agree the show is emotionally charged with no easy answers.
Halton wrote, "It’s a family drama, but I think the thing that sets it apart is even though there’s a lack of a 'villain,' the conflict is very real, very tangible, and very relatable."
"I would like people to walk away knowing this family, understanding them. Everyone is flawed, but no one is the villain. They are just four humans striving for connection, even though it is painful."
The playwright was happy to have a hometown premiere for the show that will next go to Playwrights Horizons in New York City.
Halton's resume includes numerous one-acts and five other full-length plays. He said his work features "marginalized groups such as the Black community, the LGBTQ+ community, the houseless community, POC, women, and religious groups that have been discriminated against over the years."
"I emphasize the ways our intersectional identities shape our experiences."
"Temperance" provides a lot of food for thought for audiences but both Hill and Halton hope it will affect how people treat one another.
"I just want to urge everyone to treat people with kindness and compassion," Halton wrote. "No one knows what anyone else is going through."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.