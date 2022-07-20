 Skip to main content
Compelling family drama takes stage at The Empty Space

Drug addiction and the toll it takes not only on the users but their loved ones fuels the new production “Temperance in Reverse” at The Empty Space.

Local playwright Ty Halton said it was the prevalence of drug use in our community that gave him the idea for this show.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

