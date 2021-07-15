Coming full CCircle with show at Stars Playhouse

Those familiar with the work of The CCircle, a local troupe rooted in the techniques of acting teacher Michael Chekov, might be surprised by its latest production opening Friday at Stars Playhouse.
"The Servant of Two Masters" will be the group's first full-length production. Told in the style of commedia dell'arte, the 1745 play by Carlo Goldini is light-hearted fare for summer.
"It'll get people laughing and feeling good, which is something I feel a lot of us need right now," John Spitzer, director and founder of The CCircle, wrote in an email.
Spitzer also plays the titular character, Truffaldino, who serves both Florindo (Spirit) and Federigo, who is actually Beatrice (Cory Geursten) — Federigo's sister and Florindo's lover — in disguise. She has come to Venice to collect the dowry her brother, who was killed by Florindo, was to receive for his marriage to Clarice (Maya Blackstone), who has since betrothed herself to Silvio (Ivan Mendoza).
If that sounds like a lot to follow, that's the intention, as the confusion is played for laughs.
"It's a never-ending waterfall of miscommunication and deception," Spitzer wrote. "Very little seriousness happens and a bunch of nonsense ensues. Half the characters are masked throughout, which adds to the strangeness."
The show also stars Javier Elizondo, Scott Deaton, Cody Ganger, Shelbe McClain and Brett McGlew.
Musicians Patrick Reyes and Lindsay Sharp will perform original music to accompany the piece.
"We have live musicians providing everything from singing bowl and gong to mandolin and guitar," he wrote, noting "the soundscapes they help create really bring a lot to the production."
The unique musical performances as well as luxe costumes and masks further highlight "what a colorful and zany world these characters live in," Spitzer said.
"I feel that's a big part of the appeal to the show and this style of theatre," he wrote.
And although it's a comedy, due to some risque moments — "I'd maybe give it a PG/PG-13 rating," Spitzer said — it's recommended for a more mature audience.
The CCircle follows Chekov's lesson of psychophysical acting, through which actors seek a rich internal life for their characters through movement dynamics. It has brought innovative theater to Bakersfield, performing original pieces for The Empty Space's drive-thru theater experience "Wanderbuhne" and its "Drive-In Live!" as well as "Infinity Boundless," a movement piece performed in celebration of the spring equinox in the parking lot of Stars Playhouse.
In addition to his work with the nomadic theater troupe, Spitzer is also the artistic director for the Rosedale venue. He said he is looking forward to the playhouse's next show, "The Shape of Things," which opens Sept. 3.
"The cast is great so I'm excited to see what they do with it."