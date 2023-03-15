Come together for local celebration of the arts

What's in a name? When it comes to Celebrating Kern Arts, the Arts Council of Kern event taking place on Sunday, it's the mission statement.
"People needed a reason to celebrate," said Jeanette Richardson, executive director of the Arts Council of Kern. "They wanted to feel good about themselves and their art."
Artists from around Kern County will be front and center at the event taking place in the beautiful Mission Bank Neon Plaza at the Kern County Museum.
Entertainment will be provided by the female mariachi trio Las Caliope, DJ collective 4U&I, music by Boogie Shooz and Tracy Peoples, a dance performance by Dat Krew, and a duet by Candace Freeman and Patrick Jarrett, who performed together recently in Bakersfield Community Theatre's production of "Sister Act."
Gene Albitre, who builds and collects drums, will take part discussing his process as well as his efforts to help preserve American Indian traditions and artifacts such as animal skins and rawhide, leather and beadwork.
Richardson said, "He has been working diligently with the Arts Council for years with the First Peoples art. ... He'll have lots of examples of artworks that he has either created or collected."
Painter Alberto Herrera will take part in the event, bringing examples of his vibrant artwork that was the highlight of many Latination events over the years.
Richardson said the Arts Council is in talks to help revive the annual art exhibition celebrating Hispanic culture.
The culinary arts will also be on display with food trucks and local businesses that will serve food.
Participants include Zepeda’s Stone Fire Pizza, My Spot Downtown Grill (serving tacos), The Poke Express (Asian-Hawaiian fusion dishes), Hopeful Harvest (acai bowls), Five O Two (coffee and desserts) and a barbecue spot whose name was not available as of press time.
Included with admission are chips that can be traded for items at the food vendors. Additional chips can also be purchased.
Temblor Brewing Co. beer will be available and there will also be a wine bar.
Awards will be given for those who took part in the countywide group show held by the council, which enlisted all the county supervisors to encourage maximum participation in regions beyond Bakersfield.
"We had close to 50 submissions for 'Celebrating Home," Richardson said. "We had a lot of really good art come in."
There will be awards for first place in every district as well as the best of county and an innovation award, which is for those who used recyclable materials reflecting "how we can preserve our county in a beautiful way."
Along with highlighting local creators, the event will pay tribute to Peggy Darling and Camille Gavin, both passionate champions of the arts who died in October.
In addition to being a founding member of the Arts Council, Gavin was an author and journalist for The Bakersfield Californian, where she worked over the years as a reporter, editor and columnist.
Darling was a tireless community leader and philanthropist who made Bakersfield her home and her cause, raising funds for the Bakersfield Museum of Art, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, the now-closed Spotlight Theatre, Ronald McDonald House and the Fox Theater, whose board she remained on until her death at age 96.
