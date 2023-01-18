Come to the 'Cabaret' at Ovation Theatre

Wilkomen, bienvenue, welcome again to "Cabaret.” Ovation Theatre brings the beloved musical to the stage this weekend.
The show is especially important to directors Adam and Terri Cline, whose relationship bloomed after they performed in a 2000 production at Stars.
"I really wanted to revive this show with her," Adam Cline wrote in an email. "She was originally going to do it all on her own, but I asked if we could do it together. This show has a soft spot for her and I."
Thanks to their familiarity with the show, the pair opted for some changes with Terri, who choreographed the show, bringing new twists to the numbers, and double-casting certain roles based on the talent folks who auditioned.
"There are really four different shows in 'Cabaret.' We have been alternating nights during tech week and will continue doing so for the run of the show."
Spirited performer Sally Bowles will be played on alternating nights by Christina Friedman and Ali Dougherty. Zachary Gonzales and Chayce Perlis will also split the role of the Emcee, the flamboyant master of ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub.
The role of Kit Kat girl Lulu will also be shared between Kelsea Johnson and Kelci Cerri.
Exploring the heady nightlife in Berlin amid the growing threat of the Nazi Party, "Cabaret" presents themes that are of particular relevance today.
Cline said when the show first came out in the 1960s, the world was still coming to terms with how the Holocaust could happen while pledging to "always remember and never again."
"Now, we are actually seeing the rise of antisemitism and white supremacy across the world but very much so in this country," Cline wrote. "Neo-Nazi groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are finding themselves empowered.
"The parallels to how the Nazis came to power in Germany to what is happening in our country cannot be discounted. In many ways, it’s an exact mirror.
"Right now is the most antisemitic time this world has seen since World War 2 and the Holocaust. So, in many ways there has never been a more relevant and important time to perform 'Cabaret.'"
After an entertaining Act I, the show concludes with a thought-provoking second act that Cline hopes will move audiences.
"I would like people to remember what happened in that time period and try to relate it to current times we are now living in."
