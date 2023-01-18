"Cinderella' set for a lovely night at Stars

It’s a fairy-tale start to the year at Stars Theatre Restaurant with its production of "Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella."
Be warned this is no Disney-fied take on the girl with a fairy godmother. This Broadway version is the fourth iteration of the show that began as a television production in 1957, which was remade in 1965 and 1997 before heading to the Great White Way in 2013.
A brand-new book by Douglas Carter Beane added more comedy to the show along with several new characters and other embellishments.
"It has a more contemporary feel to it, new songs were added, and both Cinderella and the Prince's characters are more deeply developed," wrote Kristina Saldaña, who directed the show with Jesus Fidel.
Modern audiences will be happy to note that this show also empowers Cinderella, Fidel wrote in an email.
"In all of the past versions, the prince chooses Cinderella and changes her life. But in this version, Cinderella chooses the Prince and she changes his life."
In the show, Ella (Alyssa Bonnano) lives with her stepmother, Madame (Julie Gaines), and stepsisters, Charlotte (Megan Jarrett) and Gabrielle (Julie Verrell), all of whom treat her as a servant.
Her dreams of a better life are aided by her fairy godmother (Tessa Ogles), who helps her get the ball. Along with catching the eye of the prince, Topher (Eric Limpinen), she also opens his mind to what is wrong with his kingdom.
Mutual friend and "resident theatre community gossip columnist" Justin Thompson alerted Saldaña and Fidel that the musical was on Stars' schedule, and Fidel, who cites "Cinderella" as his favorite musical, was excited to jump on board.
"I've always dreamed of being able to direct it," he wrote. "I just never thought I would have the opportunity, much less alongside one of the smartest women I know."
Saldaña, who joked that she doesn't do anything with Fidel, said they knew they needed each other to tackle this "beast" of a musical.
"Jesus oversaw all things design and visually artistic," she wrote. "I’m a logistics girl, so I handled a lot of the schedules, rehearsals, and lists. We both contributed to the development of characters, staging, and overall theme and feel of the show."
Vocal director Kelsey Morrow, co-choreographers Chloe Gomez and Bella Garza and the nine-piece orchestra helped shape the show while the Stars technician and design team also worked their magic.
Coming from The Empty Space, which is currently in the process of preparing its new home in southwest Bakersfield, the directors said they were excited to utilize the downtown theater's resources.
"It was an interesting experience because we are used to doing everything ourselves," Fidel wrote. "At Stars, they have builders and costumers. So, once we got used to their system, we were able to let go and trust the process.
"Their head costumer, Laura Engle, really came through for us with breathtaking costumes and she was very successful with recreating our design boards we provided her. Cinderella transforms before your eyes from a servant into a dazzling princess. Alex Neil tackled our Fairy Godmother costume that you must see to believe."
They also brought in another friend, Ron Warren, to oversee set design and building schematics.
Fidel wrote, "We told him our ideas and showed him our inspirations and he came up with a base design and between all of us we made the set come to life."
The pair, who have been friends for 23 years, are excited to see everyone's hard work pay off in an enchanting theatrical experience.
Saldaña wrote, "We hope the audience enjoys a couple of carefree hours filled with magic and surprises, be mesmerized by beautiful song and dance, and leave 'with the promise of possibility.'"
