It's expected that you party hard when you turn 21, and Via Arte is no exception. The annual Italian street painting festival put on by the Bakersfield Museum of Art at The Marketplace is going big this year with more artists, more squares and an after-party.
"This year’s festival will feature more artists than ever with 109 professional squares and 65 school or group squares," Rachel Magnus, museum curator, wrote in an email. "Additionally, we will have nearly 700 Via Bambino squares available, a record amount of space for children, families, and artists of all ages interested in trying their hand at a chalk masterpiece.”
While professional and student artists had to secure squares in advance, the Bambino spaces, measuring 2 feet by 2 feet, are available at the event for $20 (includes chalk), allowing those inspired by the work to get in on the art.
Each year, a featured artist is selected to work on a spotlight piece, with work beginning before the event kicks off Saturday. Los Angeles-based artist Shuji Nishimura, known for his hyper-realist portraits, including fellow artist Picasso and musicians Willie Nelson and John Lennon, was selected this year. Working on a 15-by-15-foot square, Nishimura will recreate Raphael's "Madonna Della Seggiola," a round triple portrait depicting Mary embracing Christ, while John the Baptist gazes at the pair.
Magnus said the participating students and groups were encouraged to work with the theme “One World, United.”
“The artwork proposals this year, were as varied as the makeup of artists who are participating," she wrote. "Many will be recreating masterworks, others will be celebrating original works, and some have reimagined a well-known piece in an alternate aesthetic. There is truly something for everyone.”
Thousands attend the two-day festival that, along with live art, features dancers and musical performances by Mento Buru, Frank Trimble & Unique Soul, Blonde Faith, Jay Smith Group and more.
A free community yoga session will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday with Samsara Wellness Center.
Festival winners are announced around 3:45 p.m. Sunday but the fun doesn't wrap up there. This year, the party continues Monday with Bella Festa!, a post-event celebration. Bella at the Marketplace will be host to attendees who can sample appetizers from Moo Creamery, have a glass of wine and tour the Via Arte works with golf cart tours provided by Jim Burke Ford.
Via Arte chalk artists and museum staff will be on hand to answer questions about the festival and the museum’s current exhibitions and activities.
Guests can also shop at the women's boutique, with a portion of that evening's sales benefiting the museum.
