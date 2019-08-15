At first glance, the 1953 Walt Disney animated movie “Peter Pan” and the 1984 cult classic “Repo Man” don’t appear to have much in common. One is a fantasy about an ageless imp flying through the night skies in turn-of-the-last-century London with three young friends in tow, chased by a pirate with a hook for a hand and enduring the jealous ire of a capricious glowing pixie.
The other is a sci-fi black comedy starring Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton as repo men in early-1980s Los Angeles on the trail of a stolen 1964 Chevy Malibu inhabited by glowing aliens in the trunk (or ARE they?). It’s the punk rock “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
Both are wildly different but both also are centered around lost boys in a perpetual state of adolescence maneuvering through the skies and streets of their own respective Neverlands. The victors in each movie are the ones that embrace the youthful absurdities of their own worlds. Being weird and eccentric is ultimately a good thing, as well as not being afraid to fly. Punks and Pirates. Who knew?
“Peter Pan” will be showing at the Fox Theater this Saturday afternoon as the final entry in their Family Summer Movie Series. The $5 tickets are affordable for the entire family and concession items like popcorn, sodas, and hot dogs will be an impressively frugal $1.
“Repo Man” will be at the Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza on Wednesday evening. It’s Rated R for language, some adult situations and some violence which is pretty tame by today’s standards. It’s superb soundtrack — one of the best ever compiled, actually — is also a pitch-perfect 1980s punk rock primer.
Also at the Reading Cinema this Wednesday evening will be a showing of “Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019,” the first annual “Exercise in Fan Indulgence,” which, according to the event synopsis, will attempt to “bring Rush fans together in movie theaters worldwide for one-night-only. Or, until next year.
The showing, dubbed “R40+,” will include some of the best performances from the Rush live concert video “R40 LIVE," including songs like “Closer to the Heart,” “Subdivisions” and “Tom Sawyer.” As well as unseen soundcheck performances of deeper cuts (is there such a thing as a deep cut to a Rush fan?) like “Jacob’s Ladder” and interviews with the likes of Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins and others.
There will also be a glimpse of what went into Rush bassist Geddy Lee’s new book, “Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass.”
Rush fans: since drummer Neil Peart’s retired in 2016, events like this are the only way we can still get together and watch them play live, albeit in older performances and on the big screen. Our own wistful “Time Stand Still.”
Family Summer Movie Series: “Peter Pan (1953), 12 p.m. Saturday at The Fox Theater, 2001 H St.; $5 admission ($1 concession items); Rated G; ticketfly.com
“Repo Man” - Cult Classics, 7 p.m. Wednesday and “Rush: Cinema Strangiato” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza, 2000 Wible Rd.; “Repo Man” is Rated R for language, adult situations and violence; “Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019” is not rated but audience discretion is advised; readingcinemasus.com; “Repo Man”: $9.50, “Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019”: $12.
The Bakersfield Record Swap
The Bakersfield Record Swap happening this Sunday at Bakersfield Beer Company is more of a “swap meet” than a “swap and trade” so bring some large tote bags and your wallet. A variety of vendors will be set up to sell their vinyl wares for collectors and the curious alike.
“A record swap is just a name for a record sale,” said event organizer David Hale. “To my knowledge, this will be the first record swap in Bakersfield. There will be a range in price from a dollar apiece to very expensive. Anyone who is interested in records will find something (and) it’s also a great place for someone who wants to get started in collecting.”
Pretty much every style under the sun (ugh) will be represented, from punk to funk. Hey! Maybe you can find the “Repo Man” soundtrack!
“I just love records and want to have a nice event here in Bakersfield,” Hale said. “I travel hundreds of miles every weekend to go to record events in other towns and always wished we had something here. I figured I might as well stop complaining and do it myself.”
Entertainment will be provided by DJ Phantom Stranger.
Bakersfield Record Swap, 12 - 5 p.m. Sunday at Bakersfield Beer Company, 6201 Schirra Ct. #11; 21 and over; free admission
Cesareo’s Picks:
Kern County Premium Lager Beer Release with Charlie McNeal and Vince Galindo and Country Deluxe, 6 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Ste. 200; all ages; $5 after 5 p.m.
Fistful of Nickels (Tehachapi) with Ariel Dyer, 8 - 10 p.m. Saturday at Lengthwise Pub, 2900 Calloway Dr.; free admission; all ages
Didn’t win tickets to see Garth Brooks tonight at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace? Fret not, you can still get your country music on for cheap. (Special props to those that actually got tickets and to anyone who can get Brooks to pose next to his bronze statue at the Crystal Palace in the same arms-outstretched pose.)
Just up the street from Buck’s place, Temblor Brewing is hosting a beer release party for their new Kern County Premium Lager, described to me as a “very light lager, comparable to a ‘Coors Light’ style.” Perfect to quench your thirst and the heat during our remaining summer days. And at $3 a pint? Glorious.
Country singer/songwriter Charlie McNeal, whose voice is described in his bio as "deep, resonant and seems to carry the ache of a thousand heartbreaks," will be kicking off the night’s entertainment followed by Vince Galindo and Country Deluxe, performing country music of a particular vintage from the likes of Buck, Merle, Waylon, Willie, George and Hank (both Sr. and Jr.). If you know the artists listed just by their first names, this is the band for you. There’s no cover before 5 p.m. (admission is $5 after 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m.) so get there early, post up and have a drink; secure in the knowledge that you can find friends in low places just about anywhere.
On Saturday, Tehachapi's acoustic Americana trio Fistful of Nickels will be performing at Lengthwise Pub. The group features the outstanding and consistently solid Les Webb, formerly of local rockabilly bands Fatt Katt and the Von Zippers and Muleskinner Revival, on upright bass. Local singer/songwriter Ariel Dyer will be kicking things off with her own set.
