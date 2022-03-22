Centennial High students head off 'Into the Woods'

If you missed your chance to see this phenomenal show recently at the local Ovation Theatre, or if you just want to see it again, head over to Centennial High School as the drama department presents the very popular musical "Into the Woods" this weekend.
"Into the Woods" draws plot lines and characters from a variety of Brothers Grimm fairy tales, such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk. The show’s writers, James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, were drawn by the true morals of the main characters of these stories — and by adding additional characters like the Baker and his Wife, they were able to weave these tales about greed, dishonesty, faith and love into one new story about what it means to be grateful for what you have, and also to be careful what you wish for.
Standout performers in this production include narrator Trevor Darling, Savannah Gregg as the Baker’s Wife, Josh Tiede as the Baker, Sarah Wright as Cinderella, El Friedman as the Witch, Cassie Mazza as Little Red Riding Hood and Dylan Perez as Jack, as well as Paighton Herron and Sydney Wright as the hilariously ornery stepsisters, Sam Ellis and Garrett Redstone as the princes, Anna Crossley as Rapunzel, and Jade Lizarraga as the lovable mom of Jack, in addition to the numerous other talented performers playing multiple roles in this production.
Technical direction is provided by David Howe with students Kai Reyes, Gianna Landucci and Josh Saffell, and vocal direction is provided by student Mary Thomas.
Centennial High School will present "Into the Woods" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 and April 1, and matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and April 2. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance.
Admission is $12 at the door, $8 for KHSD students with an ASB sticker (or presale in the CHS finance office). Tickets can be purchased in advance online at centennialtheatre.ludus.com for $12 (plus fees).
Alicia Hammons has been an English teacher and theater director at Centennial High School for four years. Previously, she worked 11 years at Fruitvale Junior High, teaching English, drama and journalism.