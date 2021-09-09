Celebrities of Magic to host show with Naathan Phan

There will be no escaping from fun this Monday when Celebrities of Magic hosts performer Naathan Phan at the Gaslight Melodrama.
Hailing from Scotland, the "Magic Asian Man" creates one-of-a-kind family-friendly entertainment experiences wherever he goes.
He has performed magic and escape acts on programs such as "America's Got Talent," "Penn and Teller: Fool Us," "Wizard Wars" and more.
The former Disneyland employee, who worked at its Main Street Magic Shop" has also performed at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles and "Masters of Illusion" show at Bally's Casino in Las Vegas.
This all-ages show starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive.
Admission is $25, and tickets are available by calling 661-587-3377.
Hosted at the Gaslight Melodrama, Celebrities of Magic was started by magician Ron Saylor, who has built a following for the series that brings award-winning magicians from around the world to town.
For more on the series, visit celebritiesofmagic.com. Visit magicasianman.com for more on Phan's work.