When "Spring Awakening" debuted on Broadway in 2006, it left a lasting impression on musical theater fans and angsty teens alike (although those groups aren't mutually exclusive). Now 17 years later, its fandom endures as the issues it addresses remain relevant and the soundtrack still rocks.
"I feel like ultimately the music is at the core of its popularity and longevity," Kristina Saldaña, who is directing a new production at The Empty Space, wrote in an email. "Most musical theatre fans' first exposure to a musical is the cast recording and word of mouth. When you don't have easy access to Broadway, your impressions are cultivated by the OBC (original Broadway cast) recording and maybe a Tony performance or an elusive bootleg clip online."
As shows age and live productions dwindle, new generations rely on recordings, Saldaña said, but it's the music that endures.
"The music must be what continues to draw them in. The score remains intriguing and exciting even after all these years."
The coming-of-age musical, featuring music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, is based on the 1891 German play of the same name. It focuses on a group of teenagers exploring their sexuality and the highs and lows that go with it.
Saldaña — an admitted fan "from the first OBC listen" who remains one to this day — directed the show first for The Empty Space with Brian Sivesind in 2013.
For this production, Saldaña said they've modernized the setting to emphasize the connections to our current climate, noting "many of the major themes of the show woefully reflect polarizing issues in our current socio-political environment."
The cast includes Dillon Nunamaker, Chloe Gomez, Connor Deming, Jocelyn Barrison, Oliver Love, Savanna May and Salvador Vidaurri.
The director said a big reason why the theater revisited the show was due to the "huge crop of talented youngsters we have in the community right now."
"Because the characters are teens, finding actors who can portray young adolescents but who are still over 18 is a tough task," she wrote. "The talent these actors have is astounding. I am so eager to see them continue growing both as performers but also as humans."
With a show tackling themes including abuse, sex education and sexual awakening, abortion, teen suicide, Saldaña said the production team was able to present the dark content in a way that wouldn't traumatize the cast or audience. For the performers, that included professional intimacy directors and creating a safe environment throughout the rehearsal process.
Dealing with weightier issues shouldn't scare off audiences, said Saldaña who believes "the best musicals are simply the ones that leave you feeling more on your way out than on your way in."
The Empty Space team aims to leave audiences with plenty of feelings as well as food for thought.
"Listen to your kids," Saldaña wrote. "Believe them. Love them unconditionally. Teach them to be good and kind. Want more for them. Do everything you can to leave them a world better than yours."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.