When "Spring Awakening" debuted on Broadway in 2006, it left a lasting impression on musical theater fans and angsty teens alike (although those groups aren't mutually exclusive). Now 17 years later, its fandom endures as the issues it addresses remain relevant and the soundtrack still rocks.

"I feel like ultimately the music is at the core of its popularity and longevity," Kristina Saldaña, who is directing a new production at The Empty Space, wrote in an email. "Most musical theatre fans' first exposure to a musical is the cast recording and word of mouth. When you don't have easy access to Broadway, your impressions are cultivated by the OBC (original Broadway cast) recording and maybe a Tony performance or an elusive bootleg clip online."

