Celebrate holidays with Cirque Musica at Mechanics Bank Theater

Christmas has come early this year for fans of circus-style acts of daring. Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will bring its high-flying theatrics to Mechanics Bank Theater on Nov. 14.
This is an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica. These circus performers exhibit a compelling blend of spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism sure to entertain audiences of all ages.
Billed as the "must-see holiday event of the season," this holiday extravaganza promises hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer with balancing acts, aerial hoop performances and a Russian acrobatic bar act.
The show will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $85, go on sale Friday at axs.com. for the Nov. 14 show.
VIP experiences packages will be sold (price unavailable as of press time) that include a red-carpet entry, greeting by several members of Cirque Musica, a keepsake photo, special-edition VIP lanyard and a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise.
For more information on Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular, visit CirqueMusica.com.