Celebrate female creators at Art After Dark

BMoA

Celebrate the remaining days of Women's History Month by viewing "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones are Made," featuring the work of nine female artists, during Thursday's Art After Dark event at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Museum of Art

Return to the Bakersfield Museum of Art for another fun after-hours experience on Thursday with its latest Art After Dark.

The evening will feature a hands-on art project, cocktails and music all inspired by the exhibitions on display.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

