Celebrate female creators at Art After Dark

Return to the Bakersfield Museum of Art for another fun after-hours experience on Thursday with its latest Art After Dark.
The evening will feature a hands-on art project, cocktails and music all inspired by the exhibitions on display.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 9:46 pm
Enjoy the last days of Women's History Month by celebrating the work of female artists, who are featured in:
Attendees can enjoy a hands-on art project to make keychains out of polymer clay.
"There’s a broad range of colors people can select from to make their keychains," Lauren Marty, marketing coordinator at BMoA, wrote in an email. "We bake the keychains in ovens we’ll have on site; it takes about 15 minutes for a keychain to fully 'bake.'"
The project was directly inspired by a central theme from "Of Rope and Chain": the connection between craft, utility and art.
"Like several objects in the exhibition, the artists at tomorrow night’s event will leave their own handprints on their work, much like Brittany Mojo did in her Wallpaper Series that’s hanging in the exhibition," Marty wrote.
Mixing drinks for the night is The 18hundred, which will serve old-fashioneds, spicy chamoy margaritas and La Fresita vodka spritzes.
It will also serve San Rucci Winery rose, Chamisal Vineyards chardonnay and Pol Clement Brut Blanc de Blanc.
The beer list consists of Phantom Bride IPA from Belching Beaver Brewery, Firestone Walker Brewing's Cali Squeeze hefeweizen and Michelob Ultra.
Music will be provided by DJ Cat.
Purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged as capacity is set at 300, although tickets will also be available at the door.
This year's Art After Dark series continues this summer with the annual Pride celebration on June 29 and a spotlight on California artist Sam Francis' work, which will be on display in the summer exhibitions, on Aug. 31.
Visit bmoa.org/artafterdark for more information.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
